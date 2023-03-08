PSG at lion’s den

Dusseldorf, March 7

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann wants his team to “get at” Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

They will get their chance tomorrow when Bayern try to defend their 1-0 lead in the second leg of the Round of 16.

Bayern won the first leg in Paris with a goal from former PSG player Kingsley Coman, but the team’s approach in the return match will be closely watched.

Under Nagelsmann, Bayern tend to defend one-goal leads by trying to score two or three more. Keeping up the attacking pressure worked in the group stage against Inter Milan and Barcelona, neither of which could score against Bayern, but it could allow PSG opportunities to get back into the game.

“Both we and PSG have enormous pace in attack. We want to get at them when they take possession and be physically present from the first minute,” Nagelsmann said. “What we need in the second leg is to prevent them from using their pace. If you give their attackers too much space, they can unleash their footballing qualities, it’s incredibly difficult to defend.” — AP

Big blow for PSG

Paris: Paris St Germain forward Neymar is to undergo surgery to repair ankle ligaments, which will keep the Brazillian out for the rest of the season, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday. “He is one of the top scorers and assist providers in Ligue 1, so he is a big loss,” coach Christophe Galtier said. Reuters