DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / PSG see off Arsenal to earn shot at title

PSG see off Arsenal to earn shot at title

Paris St Germain weathered an early Arsenal storm before subduing their battling visitors and marching into the Champions League final with a measured 2-1 second-leg victory on Wednesday to earn them a second shot at Europe’s top title. Goals by...
article_Author
Reuters
PARIS, Updated At : 10:31 AM May 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Paris St Germain’s players celebrate after the match. REUTERS
Advertisement

Paris St Germain weathered an early Arsenal storm before subduing their battling visitors and marching into the Champions League final with a measured 2-1 second-leg victory on Wednesday to earn them a second shot at Europe’s top title.

Goals by Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi sealed a 3-1 aggregate semi-final triumph while a string of vital saves from keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma helped keep Arsenal at bay.

Five years after losing to Bayern Munich in the final, PSG have been transformed into a cohesive team unit under coach Luis Enrique, and they will take on Inter Milan on May 31 in Munich after the Serie A side eliminated Barcelona 7-6 in a vintage tie in the other semi-final.

Advertisement

PSG and Inter have never met on the European stage and this year’s Champions League final will be the first between an Italian and French team since Olympique de Marseille beat AC Milan in 1993.

“It’s a very beautiful emotion. We’ve done a great job. The road was hard and slow, and we faced very difficult matches,” captain Marquinhos, who has suffered some embarrassing defeats in the competition with PSG, said after the Ligue 1 side knocked out their third Premier League team in a row after Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Advertisement

“Now we have to make the most of it and prepare for the final in the best possible way. The path to the final is made, but it’s not over yet.” PSG rolled with the punches early on with Donnarumma pulling off a couple of world-class saves as Arsenal got off to a brilliant start before Ruiz delivered a huge blow with a thunderous strike, and Hakimi effectively wrapped it up

in the second half.

Vitinha missed a second-half penalty but the French champions never panicked and there was a sense of inevitability about their victory even after Bukayo Saka pulled one back 14 minutes from time.

With Arsenal pushing for a route back into the contest, Saka blazed a glorious chance over the crossbar as the visitors fell short of reaching a first Champions League final since 2006.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper