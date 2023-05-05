 PSG to shift focus following likely exit of Lionel Messi : The Tribune India

PSG to shift focus following likely exit of Lionel Messi

In his first season at the French club, Messi is estimated to have earned PSG a profit of about $11 million in commercial partnerships

PSG to shift focus following likely exit of Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi. Reuters file



Manchester, May 5

Lionel Messi’s impending exit from Paris Saint-Germain could mark the beginning of the end of the French soccer club’s era of excess.

The Argentina great’s departure after this season has the potential to be every bit as significant as the host of superstar signings since Qatari money transformed PSG into one of the richest clubs in the world.

Barring a sudden change of heart from either side, Messi is set to leave when his current contract expires in a few weeks.

While that paves the way for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to earn a reported $400 million a year in Saudi Arabia, it also gives PSG a chance to pivot away from a strategy that hasn’t quite worked out and turn instead to developing local talent.

Owned by Qatar Sports Investments since 2011, PSG has dominated French soccer and signed some of the biggest names in the sport, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Messi. But the team has yet to win European club soccer’s biggest prize, the Champions League.

If anything, PSG is slipping further away from the trophy it craves the most after back-to-back eliminations in the round of 16 over the past two seasons. Despite a roster stacked with world-class talent, the club has gone out at that stage of the competition in five of the last seven seasons and only reached the final once in its history, in 2020.

Not even the dream team of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar has been able to alter that.

While Messi’s exit makes things appear clear now, the shift in strategy to focus on young talent seems to have started last year. A state-of-the-art training center in Poissy is close to completion and will provide a base to nurture the best young players France produces.

At the heart of this new vision, however, is arguably the biggest talent of them all: Kylian Mbappe. That raises questions about the future of Neymar, with the Brazilian not appearing to fit the club’s model.

It also may explain the parting of ways with Messi.

While the recent World Cup winner’s time at PSG is ending on a sour note — he was fined and suspended for an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia — his move from Barcelona is still considered a success.

In his first season at the French club, Messi is estimated to have earned PSG a profit of about $11 million in commercial partnerships.

As a point of pride, PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi also managed to assemble an array of soccer’s biggest stars into one attack, albeit for a short time. Now comes a shift away from the “bling” to more home-grown talent.

France, after all, has produced some of the best soccer players in history, with Mbappe the latest, and PSG wants to capitalize on that.

France won the World Cup in 2018 and only lost to a Messi-led Argentina on penalty kicks in last year’s final. Mbappe was the only PSG player in the France team that started in that final in Qatar.

France’s brightest young stars have headed instead to European clubs like Real Madrid (Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga), Barcelona (Ousmane Dembele, Jules Kounde) and Bayern Munich (Kingsley Coman, Dayot Upamecano).

Coman, who came through at PSG, scored when Bayern knocked his former team out of the Champions League this season.

Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku, who is expected to move to Chelsea in the offseason, was also at PSG. So was another France international, Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

Mbappe, who has been a long-term target for Real Madrid, appears to be on board with PSG’s plans because he signed a three-year contract with the club last May. He is certainly “bling” in soccer terms, but he also fits in perfectly with the new strategy of local youth.

There have been moves toward that this season with 17-year-old players Warren Zaire-Emery and El Chadaille Bitshiabu breaking into the first team and playing in the loss to Bayern.

The hiring of a French coach in Christophe Galtier last year was another example of the shift, though it is unclear if he will remain beyond this season with results dropping off in the second half of the campaign.

PSG still leads second-place Marseille by five points in the French league and is on course for a ninth title in the era of Qatari ownership. But it is the club’s failings in the Champions League that have been unacceptable in the face of the huge sums spent on Neymar ($219 million) and Mbappe ($190 million).

That underachievement at the highest level has fed into a general sense that PSG is a collection of individuals, rather than a cohesive team. And the focus of the collective going forward points to an acknowledgement of that.

By comparison, Manchester City, which is backed by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, has put together arguably the best team in Europe under Pep Guardiola, even if the Champions League still eludes it.

That could change this season with City in the semifinals for the third year in a row.

Messi’s departure from PSG, and maybe Neymar’s, too, could ultimately move the French club a step closer in its mission to finally win the European Cup. (AP)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Chilling video shows how gangster was pulled from prison cell and killed inside Tihar jail by rival gang members

2
Punjab

Main accused in kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambiyan murder case arrested in Jalandhar

3
Nation

Manipur violence: Government issues 'shoot at sight' orders

4
Nation

Gangster Anil Dujana, accused in 18 murder cases, killed in encounter with UP Police

5
Punjab

13 arrested as cross-border gang of arms, narcotics smugglers busted: Punjab Police

6
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann hits out at Centre over reduction in market fees, suspension of Punjab’s RDF; dares ‘new BJP members’ of state to take up issue before PM

7
Punjab

Amritpal's wife Kiranpal Kaur meets him in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail

8
Nation

'Salaam, from Goa': Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrives for SCO meet; becomes first Pak foreign minister to visit India in 12 years

9
Punjab In Brief

Wife meets Amritpal Singh in Dibrugarh jail

10
Diaspora

Bikram Majithia case: 3 accused based in Canada yet to be arrested, extradition process underway, HC told

Don't Miss

View All
City-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces
Amritsar

Amritsar-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Rain forecast for Sunday
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Rain forecast for Sunday

Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Top News

India attaches great importance to development of multifaceted cooperation in SCO and to promotion of peace, stability: Jaishankar

Cross-border terrorism must be curbed, says Jaishankar at SCO meet with Bilawal in the audience

India presses for reform of SCO, reiterates call for English...

Do not use terrorism for diplomatic point-scoring: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Do not use terrorism for diplomatic point-scoring: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Was an indirect rebuttal to External Affairs Minister S Jais...

Gunfight between terrorists and security forces breaks out in Rajouri

2 soldiers killed, 4 injured in in blast triggered by terrorists during operation in J-K's Rajouri

The injured include an officer

Key NCP committee to meet at 11 am today to take a call on Sharad Pawar's successor

Sharad Pawar has sought more time to consider NCP committee's resolution: Praful Patel

Patel and senior party leaders meet Pawar at his Silver Oak ...

Former Punjab Assembly speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal joins BJP

Former Punjab Assembly speaker Charanjit Atwal joins BJP

On April 19, Atwal resigned from the primary membership of t...


Cities

View All

Farmers’ group arrested at Delhi border, KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Wrestlers' protest: Punjab farmers' group arrested at Delhi border; KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Amritsar-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Irrigation Dept strives to increase area under canal system, over 100 channels restored

AAP MLA opposes school building in residential area

2 booked for extortion

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Molestation case: Haryana minister Sandeep Singh says no to lie detector test

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh says no to lie-detector test in 'molestation' case

Chandigarh Administration to kickstart work on green corridors next week

No takers for garbage collection from parks in Chandigarh

Rs 12 cr paid in dues, GMADA withdraws notice to Beverly Golf Avenue, Mohali

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking expands service on interstate routes

ED names Sisodia accused in excise ‘scam’ for 1st time

ED names Sisodia accused in excise 'scam' for 1st time

Graft case: No SC relief for DCW chief

Police spying on Kejriwal: AAP

Faridabad STPs not fully utilised, source of pollution

Teen dupes people using fake WhatsApp accounts, nabbed

2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

Jalandhar byelection: Parties pull out all stops to woo voters

Key accused in murder of international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian held

Juvenile among 4 held for kidnapping six-month-old

Job promise not met, nat’l youth awardee meets Union Minister

NGT panel to meet next week over Giaspura gas leak tragedy that left 11 dead in Ludhiana

NGT panel to meet next week over Giaspura gas leak tragedy that left 11 dead in Ludhiana

No proof of industrial waste dumping in Giaspura sewers, says probe report

SIT quizzes owner of JBR firm, PPCB Chief Engineer, others

Giaspura gas leak: Effluent treatment plants of dyeing units not sticking to norms, says Panel

Dyeing industries play havoc, generate 131 MLD effluents

Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

DC reviews four-laning of 29-km Sirhind road stretch

Shut integrated courses, say Punjabi varsity students

Four held with intoxicating tablets, opium

Hit by train, 35-yr-old dies