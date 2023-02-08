PSG under investigation over alleged undeclared labour

PARIS

Paris St Germain are under investigation by French prosecutors over alleged undeclared labour, the Paris prosecutors’ office said today. The complaint was launched by Tunisian national Hicham Bouajila, who worked for the club’s president Nasser al Khelaifi as an advisor, his lawyer, Bertrand Repolt.

Imphal

Sreenidi end TRAU’s unbeaten run at home

Sreenidi Deccan ended Tiddim Road Athletic Union’s unbeaten record at home after a 2-1 win in the I-League.

Dubai

Sneh jumps to career-best sixth in T20I bowlers’ ranking

India’s Sneh Rana jumped four spots to a career-best sixth place while compatriot Deepti Sharma slipped a place down to third among bowlers in the latest ICC women’s T20I player rankings issued today. Agencies