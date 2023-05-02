PSG’s lead dwarfed as Lorient take spotlight

Paris, May 1

Paris Saint-Germain will have to work harder — much harder — for a record 11th League 1 title after Lorient stunned the defending champions 3-1.

Second-placed Marseille rallied past Auxerre 2-1 to cut PSG’s lead to five points with five games remaining.

“The title is in our hands, we mustn’t let it go like this, especially with such games at home. We must show more than that at home,” PSG defender Marquinhos said. “We were not good in the duels, we were always late. In the rough moments, we mustn’t concede goals.”

PSG supporters were unhappy with the players’ lack of effort and booed them off the field at halftime and again after the final whistle.

The hosts were down to 10 men after Achraf Hakimi received a second yellow card for a stamp on Darlin Yongwa in the 20th minute. The Morocco right-back also got booked for a late tackle on Romain Faivre in the fifth.

Atletico hot on Real’s heels

Madrid: Atletico Madrid won’t slow down in their pursuit of Real Madrid for second place in the La Liga.

Atletico continued their strong push on Sunday by picking up their eighth win in nine matches with a 5-2 victory at Valladolid.

Third-placed Atletico scored three times in the first half and added two late goals in a result that kept Diego Simeone’s team two points behind city rivals Madrid with six rounds remaining.

Atletico scored through Nahuel Molina in the 20th minute, Jose Maria Gimenez in the 24th, Alvaro Morata in the 38th, an own-goal by Joaquin Fernandez in the 86th and Memphis Depay in stoppage time. — AP