PSG's Mbappe scotches Real switch talks

Paris, June 16

Kylian Mbappe insists he will start next season with French champions Paris Saint-Germain, and the superstar defended his decision to inform PSG by letter that he won’t trigger a 12-month extension on his contract.

The 24-year-old Mbappe has been in the spotlight all week after writing to tell PSG of his plans. By declining the option, his contract will expire at the end of next season.

“I’ve already answered the question. I said my objective was to continue with the club. Staying at Paris Saint-Germain is my only option, for the moment,” he said Thursday at France’s training camp. “I’m ready to come back at the restart. I hope the next questions are about the (France) match.”

He tried to play down the fuss about his letter. “The letter was sent before (the France squad met up),” said Mbappe, who will captain Les Bleus in a 2024 European Championship qualifier at Gibraltar on Friday. — AP