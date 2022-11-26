PT Usha throws her hat into IOA ring, to fight for president’s post

New Delhi, November 26
In a surprise development, legendary athlete PT Usha on Saturday announced that she will contest for the post of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president when the sports body holds its election on December 10.
Usha, a multiple gold medallists in the Asian Games and fourth place finisher in the 1984 Olympics 400m hurdles final, made the announcement through a tweet.
With the warm support of my Fellow Athletes and National Federations I am humbled and honoured to accept and file for the Nomination of the President Of IOA!— P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) November 26, 2022
"With the warm support of my Fellow Athletes and National Federations I am humbled and honoured to accept and file for the Nomination of the President Of IOA!," Usha tweeted.
The deadline to file nomination papers for the IOA elections ends on Sunday.
Usha, a top sprinter of her times, has also been elected as one of the eight Sports Persons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) by the Athletes Commission of the IOA.
IOA elections returning officer Umesh Sinha said in an official statement that there were no nominations filed on Friday and Saturday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
15 women members in Constituent Assembly, their contribution rarely discussed: PM Modi
'One of them, Dakshaayini Velayudhan who had come out of dep...
Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces
The purported video of the AAP leader meeting the jail super...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police
Polygraph test on Poonawala went on for nearly three hours o...
After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media
FIR was filed against four for 'glorifying' gun culture in A...
BJP releases Gujarat manifesto; promises implementation of UCC, new jobs, anti-radicalisation cell, law on damage to public property
The manifesto is released by BJP president JP Nadda at Kamal...