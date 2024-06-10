Puja scores historic victory in UFC

PTI

Louisville, June 9

India’s Puja Tomar scripted history as she became the first mixed martial arts fighter from the country to win a bout at the Ultimate Fighting Championship in UFC Louisville here. Debutant Tomar eked out a 30-27, 27-30, 29-28 split-decision win over Brazil’s Rayanne dos Santos in the straw-weight (52kg) bout on Saturday.

“I only thought I have to win and show the world that Indian fighters are not losers,” Tomar said.

The 30-year-old, known as “cyclone”, signed a contract with the UFC in October last year to become the first woman from India to compete in the championship.

Anshul Jubli and Bharat Kandare have represented India on the world stage in the UFC, as has Canada-based Arjan Singh Bhullar.

“I worked really hard that’s why I am here and the crowd is cheering for me. I was very strong and motivated so that’s why I won,” she said.

Born in Budhana village of Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, Tomar is a five-time national wushu champion and also has a background in karate and taekwondo.