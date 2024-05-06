Pujara hits first ton of season as Sussex take control

London: India batter Cheteshwar Pujara’s unbeaten 104 helped Sussex extend their first innings lead to 111 runs in their County Championship Division Two match against Derbyshire. Pujara’s unbeaten 167-ball knock was studded with 10 fours as he notched up his first hundred of the County season in his third match, having scored 86 and 44 not out against Gloucestershire and 38 in his only outing against Leicestershire.
Dubai
India, Australia placed in Group A of Women’s T20 WC
India have been placed in Group A alongside defending champions Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan in the Women’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in Bangladesh on October 3-20. With all their group matches scheduled to be played at Sylhet, India will open their campaign against New Zealand on October 4, face arch-rivals Pakistan on October 6 and clash against six-time champions Australia on October 13.
New Delhi
Indian trap shooters disappoint in Baku WC
Indian trap shooters failed to enter the title round of the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Baku after Vivaan Kapoor bowed out 2-3 in a shoot-off with Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Matthew John Coward-Holley of Great Britain in men’s trap. Prithviraj Tondaiman finished 24th and Bhowneesh Mendiratta 39th. In women’s trap, Rajeshwari Kumari finished 23rd, Shreyasi Singh 29th and Manish Keer 38th.
Singapore
Lahiri finishes T-30th, Koepka wins fourth title
India’s Anirban Lahiri finished tied-30th in a 54-man field at LIV Golf Singapore. Lahiri, who had rounds of 70-69 on the first two days, was 4-under for 54 holes. Brooks Koepka, who defends his PGA Championship title later this month, won the title for his fourth LIV golf success. He shot 66-64-68 to be 15-under for three rounds.
Riyadh
Ronaldo scores 4th hat-trick of Saudi Pro League season
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his fourth hat-trick of the Saudi Pro League season as Al-Nassr thrashed Al-Wehda 6-0. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner now has 32 league goals this season, two short of Abderrazak Hamdallah’s record tally of 34 back in the 2018-19 campaign, with four games still to play.
Fort Lauderdale
Messi gets 1 goal and 5 assists in big Miami win
Lionel Messi had a record setting night for Inter Miami. He scored a goal and had five assists as Inter Miami trounced New York Red Bulls 6-2. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner set no fewer than three Major League Soccer records. Luis Suarez scored three goals.
Lahore
Pak players to get $100,000 each if team wins T20 WC
Each member of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad will get $100,000 if the team wins the ICC event, the country’s cricket board announced.
Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven wrap up 25th Dutch title by beating Sparta
PSV Eindhoven sealed their first Dutch league title in six years and the 25th in their history by beating Sparta Rotterdam 4-2. Peter Bosz’s team dominated the Eredivisie season, losing only one match, scoring 107 goals while conceding 19. —Agencies
