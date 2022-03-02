Pujara, Rahane, Pandya get demoted in BCCI central contracts

The BCCI has four categories -- A+ which has annual remuneration of Rs 7 crore while A, B and C categories are valued at Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively.

Pujara, Rahane, Pandya get demoted in BCCI central contracts

Ajinkya Rahane. File photo

PTI

Mohali, March 2

Out of favour veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara and former Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane were downgraded in the latest central contracts list of the BCCI that was ratified by the Board's Apex Council on Wednesday.

The BCCI has four categories -- A+ which has annual remuneration of Rs 7 crore while A, B and C categories are valued at Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively.

Last time, 28 cricketers were provided central contracts but this year, 27 have been awarded contracts with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah static as A+ players.

Accordingly, Pujara, Rahane and Ishant Sharma, who were in Grade A are now in Grade B, after a slump in form that saw them being dropped from the upcoming home Test series against Sri Lanka.

That they will be downgraded was reported by PTI on January 20.

Group A, which earlier had 10 players, has now shrunk to five with Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami retaining their slots.

The biggest demotion, however, was for injury-ravaged all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been shunted out from Grade A to C in the list along with senior opener Shikhar Dhawan, who now plays only one format and that is ODIs.

Controversial keeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha, who has been dropped from the Test team, will still be richer by Rs 1 crore after being demoted from group B to C.

Saha, who has breached the central contract clause by public comments on selection matters and statements on BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and head coach Rahul Dravid, has been kept in group C even though it has been made clear by the team management that he is unlikely to play for India again.

On the day, ratification happened but this was decided long back that some of the non-performers will be demoted.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Navdeep Saini, who were part of the earlier group, have been dropped from the list altogether.

Mayank Agarwal, who has been inconsistent throughout, has now been demoted to group C from group B.

The ones who have been rewarded are Mohammed Siraj, who is now in group B for his lion-hearted performances while Suryakumar Yadav, by virtue of playing the requisite number of games, is now in group C.

Deepti, Rajeshwari promoted among women =============================

In the women's Central contracts, Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad joined Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav who were already in group A which has an annual retainership fee of Rs 50 lakh.

Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami remain in group B (Rs 30 lakh). Jemimah Rodrigues has been demoted from Group B to C (Rs 10 lakh).

Venues finalised for South Africa series ==========================

The BCCI also ratified five venues for the five-match T20 series against South Africa. The matches will be held in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Delhi, Rajkot and Chennai. The series will be played in June after IPL.

Abbey Kuruvilla now new GM (Cricket Operations) ================================

Former pacer Abbey Kuruvilla, who was appointed senior national selector last year, has quit his post and is now the new General Manager (Cricket Operations), a post vacated by Dhiraj Malhotra.

Malhotra stepped down a couple of months back to rejoin Delhi Capitals.

Kuruvilla, who had pipped Ajit Agarkar to claim the West Zone selector's post, had to relinquish his post as constitution states any national selector (junior or senior) can't stay in the post for more than five years cumulatively.

While appointing Kuruvilla, it wasn't taken into account that he had completed four years as chairman of junior national selection committee, so all he had was one year.

National Women's T20 from April 15

========================

The senior women's domestic T20 event, which was postponed due to the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, will start from April 15 and will go on till May 12.

The Apex Council also approved the conduct of C K Nayudu Trophy from March 15 to May 1.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

What happened to Russia's Air Force? US officials, experts don't have an answer

2
Nation

UP bride faints after finding groom wearing a wig, groom returns home without getting married

3
Trending

Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns with Rs 44k mini skirt; neitizen says 'Now you are looking like Amrita Singh .... face par budhapa aagaya hai'

4
Trending

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here's the truth behind the viral pic

5
Nation

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s son dies at 26

6
World

Kremlin planning to declare ex-President Yanukovych as new head of Ukraine

7
Punjab

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

8
Nation

United Airlines ends its use of Russian airspace, suspends two India routes

9
Punjab

Many Indian students take train out of Ukraine's Kharkiv, made to give up seats for locals

10
World

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says Russia wants list of weapons that can never be deployed in Ukraine

Don't Miss

View All
Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week
Business

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB

Travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland: Indian embassy to stranded nationals
Nation

Indian embassy tells stranded nationals to travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here’s the truth behind the viral pic
Trending

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here's the truth behind the viral pic

High returns inspire farmers to grow exotic veggies
Himachal

High returns inspire Himachal farmers to grow exotic veggies

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students
Punjab

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

Not my birthday, Punjab CM Channi says after birthday greetings pour in
Punjab

Not my birthday, Punjab CM Channi says after greetings pour in all day

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’
Sports

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’

Top Stories

Indian embassy in Ukraine asks Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: 500 Indian students out of war-hit Kharkiv; PM chairs meet on Ukraine

Earlier Indian embassy in Ukraine urged Indian nationals to ...

Polish border guards beat up around 100 Indian students and turned them back into Ukraine: Belarus envoy to UN

Polish border guards beat up around 100 Indian students and turned them back into Ukraine: Belarus envoy to UN

India has been evacuating citizens stranded in Ukraine after...

17,000 Indians have left Ukraine, says MEA

17,000 Indians have left Ukraine, says MEA

Cities in eastern Ukraine remain areas of concern

Indian Air Force to carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation

Indian Air Force to carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation

Three C17 planes have been launched for Ukraine evacuation o...

Medical student from Barnala dies of stroke in Ukraine, family seeks help to bring body home

Medical student from Barnala dies of stroke in Ukraine, family seeks help to bring body home

Father of deceased also stuck in war-torn country

Cities

View All

‘Good luck’ councillors, says Rintu after resuming work

'Good luck' councillors, says Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu after resuming work

DRI seizes 9.2-kg gold worth Rs 4 cr from Amritsar airport

Verka CHC staff sans salary for 3 months

Candidates make last-ditch effort to increase votes

Residents flay hike in price of packaged milk

It’s do-or-die for students now

It's do-or-die for Indian students stuck in Ukraine now

Indian students stranded in Ukraine face 'racial abuse'

PRTC nets Rs 50 crore monthly revenue

Resume work under MGNREGA: Workers

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Roads to remain closed due to re-carpeting in Chandigarh

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Chandigarh cops visit kin of stranded students

Zirakpur underpass snarls: Alternative routes available, but of little help to motorists

Expect light rain today, tomorrow in Chandigarh

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar’s release deferred by sentence review board

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

Ukraine Crisis: Jalandhar district administration officials visit distressed families

Many Indian students take train out of Ukraine's Kharkiv, made to give up seats for locals

Ukraine crisis hits Jalandhar exporters hard

After days of ordeal, 2 Kapurthala lads cross Ukraine border

List of 38 students of district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

List of 38 students of Ludhiana district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

Ludhiana families pray for safe return of their children from Ukraine

Polling staff await election duty allowance

Work on international sairport project in Halwara picks up pace

5 smugglers nabbed, heroin recovered

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Ex-BDPO, assistant engineer suspended

Pulse Polio drive: 1.89L children given drops in Patiala district