Pujara turns 50-over monster in England

PTI

Hove, August 14

India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara smashed his way to a career-best List A score of 174, notching up his second hundred in 48 hours as Sussex amassed 378/6 against Surrey in the Royal London Cup One Day Championship on Sunday.

On Friday, Pujara had caned the Warwickshire bowling attack en route a 79-ball 107, though his team ended up losing the match.

On Sunday, Sussex batted first in the small county ground at Hove and were 9/2 inside the first four overs when Tom Clark (104 off 106 balls) and Pujara joined forces to add 205 runs for the third wicket. Pujara, who averages nearly 55 in List A cricket, scored his 13th hundred in the 50-over format. He faced 131 balls, off which he hit 20 fours and five sixes. When he was dismissed in the 48th over, Pujara had scored nearly half of his team’s runs (350).

Jemimah fails, team wins

Leeds: Jemimah Rodrigues was dismissed cheaply for two runs but her team, Northern Superchargers, beat London Spirit by five runs in The Hundred Women’s Competition game. Rodrigues was clean-bowled by a leg-cutter from seamer Freya Davies.