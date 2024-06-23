 Punia charged with anti-doping rule violation, suspended again by NADA : The Tribune India

Punia charged with anti-doping rule violation, suspended again by NADA

Bajrang Punia



Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, June 22

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia has been formally issued a “notice of charge” by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for refusing to give his urine sample. As a consequence, Punia, who is a multiple World Championships medallist, has again been provisionally suspended by NADA.

Wrestler Punia, as reported by The Tribune, was provisionally suspended last month after he refused to provide his urine sample to NADA during the selection trials in Sonepat on March 10. It is learnt that the latest order was issued by NADA on Thursday and he has been asked to respond to the latest suspension by July 11.

Punia, through his counsel Vidhusphat Singhania, was successful in getting his provisional suspension revoked after the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) deemed that NADA had erred in not formally charging him with anti-doping rule violation.

Punia, who had put out a video alleging that a dope collecting officer (DCO) had tried to used expired kits to collect his urine sample a few months ago, had refused to cooperate with officials stating that NADA was yet to respond to his concerns. The DCO’s report mentioned that he left despite being told that the refusal would lead to a notice for anti-doping rule violation.

“Punia, surrounded by his supporters, continuously repeated his statement and immediately left the venue refusing to give dope sample,” the DCO’s report said. Although Punia got a reprieve early this month, the ADDP had given them a leeway to officially charge him with refusing to hand over his urine sample. “If NADA decides to issue a notice of charge to the athlete, the matter be expeditiously listed before the hearing panel for final hearing,” ADDP had stated in its order on May 31.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service

#Bajrang Punia


