Punjab athletics officials spar over fake certificates

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, May 27

A fake certificate controversy has rocked the Punjab Athletics Association (PAA), with PAA secretary KPS Brar and president AK Sharma taking conflicting positions.

Brar has filed a police complaint, alleging that bogus certificates have been issued to athletes in two tournaments. Brar, a deputy commissioner in the income tax department, has alleged that the joint secretary of PAA signed on the certificates when no one other than the secretary can be the authorised signatory.

The police complaint has been filed with IG police, Bathinda range. It names Sangrur district secretary Sanjay Kumar, Prem Singh and Jasvinder Singh from Kapurthala who, Brar alleges, are handing out fake certificates.

Brar has cited two events – Junior Open Punjab Athletics Championships held in Ludhiana in October 2019 and Federation Cup Punjab Junior Athletics Championships, held in Sangrur – in which, he alleges, the above-named officials handed out bogus certificates.

“I have been asking for all the records from these events and till today, I have not been able to see the report. I had no option but to file a complaint in this case,” Brar told The Tribune.

“Also, Mr Sanjay Kumar has signed these certificates over my name, which he is not authorised to do as the rules only permit the signatures of the president, organising secretary and the secretary general. This is nothing but a racket that needs to be stopped at the earliest,” he added.

Brar has apprised Director Sports of Punjab about the circulation of the fake certificates. “… In view of the facts narrated above, certificates issued without the signatures of the General Secretary cannot be considered as valid and the same may not be taken into consideration for Gradation purposes. It is hoped that your good self would please find it in order and take necessary action in the matter at your level,” Brar wrote in his letter to the Sports Department.

No foul play

However, PAA president Sharma dismissed the allegations.

“We had appointed a two-member committee to probe the allegations and the report has not found anything wrong. We have accepted the report,” Sharma clarified.

“His (Brar’s) allegation is that Sanjay Kumar has signed the certificates. If the secretary general is not around, someone has to sign the certificates, right? Sanjay is the joint secretary of the PAA and he signed them. All the districts have participated in these two meets and I do not know why he is raking up this non-issue,” he added.