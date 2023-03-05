Punjab FC crowned I-League champions

PTI

New Delhi, March 4

RoundGlass Punjab FC today entered their name in the history books by winning the I-League title with a game to spare after notching up a dominating 4-0 victory over Rajasthan United here.

The champions’ entry into the top-tier ISL, however, is subject to fulfilment of financial criteria as agreed upon by all stakeholders.

Chencho Gyeltshen (16th minute), Luka Majcen (40th), Juan Mera 76th, Hmingthanmawia (91st) scored for Punjab. It was yet another flawless performance by Staikos Vergetis’ team here at Ambedkar Stadium as the victory gave Punjab an unassailable eight-point lead atop the points table, crushing Sreenidi Deccan’s hopes. The I-League trophy will return to Punjab for the first time since 2017-18, when Minerva Punjab won it. This success will taste sweeter as it helped Punjab inch closer to a berth in the Indian Super League — the top-tier of club football — as well as earning them a direct entry into the Super Cup.