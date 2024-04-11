Punjab FC thrash East Bengal 4-1 in ISL

New Delhi: Madih Talal starred as Punjab FC ended East Bengal’s playoffs hopes with a 4-1 victory. Wilmar Jordan Gil’s brace was accompanied by a strike each by Madih Talal and Luka Majcen. This result means that Chennaiyin FC qualifies for the playoffs. Punjab were already out of the contention for the top-six berth.

Chopra to compete in Paavo Nurmi Games with Dehning

Superstar Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will compete in the prestigious Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland on June 18, where he will be up against 19-year-old sensation Max Dehning of Germany, the latest entrant in the 90m club, the organisers said.

LONDON

Oly champs to earn $50,000, end of 128-year tradition

Athletics has become the first sport to offer prize money to Olympics champions, announcing today that the 48 gold medallists in Paris this year will earn $50,000 each to end a 128-year tradition.

Monte Carlo

Bopanna-Eben duo loses in Monte Carlo

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden lost 3-6 6-7 (6-8) in their Round of 16 men’s doubles match to Mate Pavic of Croatia and Marcelo Arévalo of El Salvador at the Monte Carlo Masters here today. Meanwhile, Sumit Nagal was trailing in his second round men’s singles match against Holger Rune of Denmark, when rain led to a suspension of the contest. Agencies