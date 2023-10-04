Punjab girl Harmilan Bains wins silver in women’s 800m at Asian Games

Hangzhou, October 4
India’s Harmilan Bains produced a fine run to clinch a silver in the women’s 800m race, her second medal in this Asian Games here on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old Punjab girl, who hails from Mahilpur town in Hoshirapur district, clocked an impressive timing of 2:03.75 to bag the silver in a highly competitive race.
The gold went to Sri Lanka’s Tharushi Dissanayaka, who touched the tape at a time of 2:03.20. The bronze went to China’s Chunyu Wang, who finished with a timing of 2.03:90.
Bains had earlier won a silver in the women’s 1500m race in this edition of the Games.
Another Indian runner in the 800m, Chanda finished at the seventh place with a timing of 2:05.69.
