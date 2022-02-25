Ranji Trophy: Punjab keep Haryana at bay

PTI

New Delhi, February 24

Mandeep Singh remained unbeaten on a majestic 130, while wicketkeeper-batter Anmol Malhotra also slammed a century as Punjab recovered from a poor start to post 368/5 against Haryana on Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group F match here today.

Put in to bat, Punjab lost opener Prabhsimran Singh for a duck while skipper Abhishek Sharma (24) was also sent packing early in the match. The 30-year-old Mandeep then took charge of the proceedings en route his 14th First-Class century.

The Punjab veteran shared two 50-plus stands with Anmolpreet Singh and Gurkeerat Singh Mann (48).

No. 6 Malhotra (100 from 128 balls) gave Mandeep fine support as the duo stitched together 163 runs to take them past the 300-run mark.

Kalsi’s heroics

Ankit Kalsi scored a century as Himachal Pradesh reached 304/6 on Day 1 of their match against Tripura. Kalsi remained unbeaten on 114.

Brief Scores: Punjab 368/5 in 88 overs (Mandeep 130*, Malhotra 100; Chahal 2/55) vs Haryana; Himachal Pradesh 304/6 in 90 overs (Kalsi 114*, Dhawan 68; Amit Ali 2/65) vs Tripura

Vidarbha 270/3 vs Maha

Sultanpur: Ganesh Satish slammed an unbeaten 146 to propel Vidarbha to 270/3 on the opening day of their Elite Group G match against Maharashtra. Opting to bat, Vidarbha lost their openers — in-form skipper Faiz Fazal (14) and Sanjay Raghunath (3) — cheaply, and were in a spot of bother at 18/2.

Maharashtra’s left-arm medium-pacer Mukesh Choudhary (2/47) accounted for both the batters.

Brief Scores: Vidarbha 270/3 (Satish 146*, Taide 68; Choudhary 2/47) vs Maharashtra. —

