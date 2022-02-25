Ranji Trophy: Punjab keep Haryana at bay

New Delhi, February 24
Mandeep Singh remained unbeaten on a majestic 130, while wicketkeeper-batter Anmol Malhotra also slammed a century as Punjab recovered from a poor start to post 368/5 against Haryana on Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group F match here today.
Put in to bat, Punjab lost opener Prabhsimran Singh for a duck while skipper Abhishek Sharma (24) was also sent packing early in the match. The 30-year-old Mandeep then took charge of the proceedings en route his 14th First-Class century.
The Punjab veteran shared two 50-plus stands with Anmolpreet Singh and Gurkeerat Singh Mann (48).
No. 6 Malhotra (100 from 128 balls) gave Mandeep fine support as the duo stitched together 163 runs to take them past the 300-run mark.
Kalsi’s heroics
Ankit Kalsi scored a century as Himachal Pradesh reached 304/6 on Day 1 of their match against Tripura. Kalsi remained unbeaten on 114.
Brief Scores: Punjab 368/5 in 88 overs (Mandeep 130*, Malhotra 100; Chahal 2/55) vs Haryana; Himachal Pradesh 304/6 in 90 overs (Kalsi 114*, Dhawan 68; Amit Ali 2/65) vs Tripura
Vidarbha 270/3 vs Maha
Sultanpur: Ganesh Satish slammed an unbeaten 146 to propel Vidarbha to 270/3 on the opening day of their Elite Group G match against Maharashtra. Opting to bat, Vidarbha lost their openers — in-form skipper Faiz Fazal (14) and Sanjay Raghunath (3) — cheaply, and were in a spot of bother at 18/2.
Maharashtra’s left-arm medium-pacer Mukesh Choudhary (2/47) accounted for both the batters.
Brief Scores: Vidarbha 270/3 (Satish 146*, Taide 68; Choudhary 2/47) vs Maharashtra. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine conflict: Kyiv braces for assault as Russian forces close in on Capital
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted that there had been he...
Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails
Missiles pounded Kyiv overnight and air raid sirens wailed
Ukraine crisis: Centre arranges two evacuation flights to bring back stranded Indians
The government has asked its nationals to reach Ukraine-Roma...
MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine
Russian-speaking officials being sent to camp offices to coo...
Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case
The apex court had recently directed Punjab Police not to ar...