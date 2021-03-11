'Punjab Khed Mela' from August 29

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 9

In an effort to shore up the sports culture in Punjab, the state government has decided to organise a two-month long ‘Khed Mela’ for all approved (graded) disciplines from August 29, the National Sports Day.

The events will be held across the state for players in various age groups, from Under-11 to Under 21 years, masters’ categories (21 years to 40 years), apart from veterans’ categories (40 to 50 years, above 50 years). The event will be inaugurated by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Jalandhar.