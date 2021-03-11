'Punjab Khed Mela' from August 29

Chandigarh, August 9
In an effort to shore up the sports culture in Punjab, the state government has decided to organise a two-month long ‘Khed Mela’ for all approved (graded) disciplines from August 29, the National Sports Day.
The events will be held across the state for players in various age groups, from Under-11 to Under 21 years, masters’ categories (21 years to 40 years), apart from veterans’ categories (40 to 50 years, above 50 years). The event will be inaugurated by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Jalandhar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...