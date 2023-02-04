Punjab need 200 on Day 5

Rajkot, February 3
Fighting half-centuries from skipper Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad and Parth Bhut helped Saurashtra make a comeback in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Punjab on Day 4 here today. Having conceded the first innings lead to Punjab, Saurashtra recovered to score 379 in their second innings to set the opposition a 252-run target.
Vasavada (77) and Jani (77) shared a 160-run stand for the fifth wicket before Mankad (88) and Bhut (51) shared a valuable 92-run stand for the eighth wicket.
Punjab need 200 runs with eight wickets in hand. With the pitch offering a lot of turn, the 2020 champions will back themselves to complete the job tomorrow.
Brief scores: Saurashtra: 303 & 379 (Mankad 88; Choudhary 7/179) vs Punjab: 431 & 52/2 (Bhut 2/30); Andhra Pradesh: 379 & 93 vs Madhya Pradesh: 228 & 245/5 (Dubey 58; Raj 2/50); Jharkhand: 173 & 221 (Sen 64; Ghatak 3/21) vs Bengal: 328 & 69/1 (Easwaran 28*); Uttarakhand: 116 & 209 (Swapnil 51; Gopal 3/26) vs Karnataka: 606.
