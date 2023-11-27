Punjab to face Haryana in final of Senior Men’s National Hockey

Chennai, November 27
India’s Asian Games winning skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace, guiding Punjab to the final with a comfortable 5-1 win over Karnataka in the 13th Senior Men’s National Championship here on Monday.
Harmanpreet hit the target in the 39th and 44th minutes after midfielder Shamsher Singh (4th) opened the account for Punjab in the second semifinal.
Sukhjeet Singh (13th) and forward Akashdeep Singh (45th) were the other goal-scorers for Punjab.
Karnataka’s lone goal came from the stick of B Abharan Sudev (18th).
Punjab will take on neighbours Haryana in the title clash after the latter defeated hosts Tamil Nadu 4-2 through the shoot-out.
Haryana and Tamil Nadu were locked at 1-1 after the regulation 60 minutes.
India forward Abhishek scored in the 41st minute to hand Haryana the lead, which was neutralised by BP Somanna at the stroke of the hooter to take the match into shoot-out.
In the shoot-out Sanjay, Rajant, Abhishek and Joginder Singh found the target, while goalkeeper Pawan made some crucial saves to secure the win for Haryana.
