Punjab's Uday to lead India in Under-19 Asia Cup

Mumbai: Promising batsman Uday Saharan will lead defending champions India in the ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup to be played in the UAE from December 8. The 19-year-old from Punjab was also drafted in as a back-up player after the Indian squad was hit by Covid during last year’s Under-19 World Cup in Antigua. India are grouped with Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nepal.

Madrid

Aditi Ashok lies tied-second in Spain on LET

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok fired a bogey-free 4-under 68 that catapulted her into the tied-second spot after the second round of the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana. At 7-under, Aditi is just two shots behind Australia’s Kirsten Rudgeley. Diksha Dagar is T-23. Meanwhile, Shubhankar Sharma shot a 1-under 69 in the second round to make the cut in the Joburg Open placed tied-43rd.

Barcelona

Barcelona fight back to draw at Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona rescued a point with a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano thanks to a late second-half own-goal by defender Florian Lejeune. The LaLiga champions are third in the standings on 31 points, one behind second-placed Real Madrid and three back from surprise leaders Girona, both of whom have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Paris St Germain put on a scintillating performance to earn a 5-2 win over AS Monaco with five different scorers as the hosts strengthened their grip on Ligue 1’s top spot. Agencies

#Mumbai