Punjab's Uday to lead India in Under-19 Asia Cup

Mumbai: Promising batsman Uday Saharan will lead defending champions India in the ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup to be played in the UAE from December 8. The 19-year-old from Punjab was also drafted in as a back-up player after the Indian squad was hit by Covid during last year’s Under-19 World Cup in Antigua. India are grouped with Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nepal.
Madrid
Aditi Ashok lies tied-second in Spain on LET
Indian golfer Aditi Ashok fired a bogey-free 4-under 68 that catapulted her into the tied-second spot after the second round of the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana. At 7-under, Aditi is just two shots behind Australia’s Kirsten Rudgeley. Diksha Dagar is T-23. Meanwhile, Shubhankar Sharma shot a 1-under 69 in the second round to make the cut in the Joburg Open placed tied-43rd.
Barcelona
Barcelona fight back to draw at Rayo Vallecano
Barcelona rescued a point with a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano thanks to a late second-half own-goal by defender Florian Lejeune. The LaLiga champions are third in the standings on 31 points, one behind second-placed Real Madrid and three back from surprise leaders Girona, both of whom have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Paris St Germain put on a scintillating performance to earn a 5-2 win over AS Monaco with five different scorers as the hosts strengthened their grip on Ligue 1’s top spot. Agencies
India 'convicted' even before Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder trial, says envoy
Asks Canada to share proof, asserts anything ‘specific’ will...
Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescuers activate Plan B, to go for 86-metre vertical drilling
Horizontal work to also continue to cover remaining 10-12 m
PM security breach: SP, 2 DSPs among 7 cops suspended
Action against others ‘in process’