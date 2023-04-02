PV Sindhu loses in Madrid Spain Masters final

Madrid, April 2
India’s PV Sindhu on Sunday suffered a demoralising straight-game loss against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the summit clash of the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 badminton tournament here.
Sindhu, who has slipped out of the elite top 10 last Tuesday after a series of early exits following her return from a five-month long injury lay-off, looked completely clueless during her 8-21 8-21 demolition at the hands of world number 12 Tunjung at Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur.
Despite coming into the finals with a dominating 7-0 lead over the 23-year-old Indonesian, Sindhu looked a pale shadow of her old self as an opportunity to seal her first crown in eight months slipped out of her hands.
It was, however, a good campaign for the Indian, who showed flashes of her brilliance during a week where she didn't drop a game en route to the final.
Sindhu currently trains under Vidhi Chaudhary following the exit of Korea's Park Tae Sang.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi in Surat today to challenge his conviction in defamation case
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief ministers of three Congress-rul...
'Go and appeal but why this drama': BJP on Rahul Gandhi's expected show of strength in Surat
Rahul is expected to be accompanied by Rajasthan CM Ashok Ge...
Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'
Police team in Pilibhit to investigate the matter
Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'
Deep Sidhu's girlfriend visits Golden Temple on actor's b’da...
Police recover arms, explosives from package suspected to be dropped by drone in J-K's Samba
Package contains three China-made pistols, six magazines, 48...