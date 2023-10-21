PV Sindhu loses to Marin in Denmark Open semifinal

Odense (Denmark), October 21
Struggling Indian shuttler PV Sindhu lost to Carolina Marin of Spain in three games in the semifinal of the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament here on Saturday.
Sindhu lost 18-21, 21-19, 7-21 in the match that lasted one hour and 13 minutes.
The two-time Olympic medallist Indian had made it to the semifinal after beating Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the quarterfinal on Friday.
Sindhu had also reached the semifinals at the Arctic Open Super 500 last week in Finland.
