PV Sindhu make winning start at Madrid Spain Masters

Madrid, March 27
Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu progressed to the second round of the Madrid Spain Masters with a straight-game win over Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang here on Wednesday.
Sindhu, who finished as runner-up in the last edition, saw off world no. 49 Zhang 21-16 21-12 in a lop-sided contest.
Sindhu, a former world champion, will meet Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu-Hsun next.
The half-an-hour clash had some exciting moments as the two players fought hard for supremacy with Sindhu conceding a 4-2 lead to Zhang, who could only manage a one-point advantage at the break.
After resumption, the Indian pulled away from 14-14 to seal the opening game.
The second game was an easy affair as Sindhu jumped to 11-6 after 4-4 at one stage. The Indian kept moving ahead as Zhang’s game crumbled under pressure.
