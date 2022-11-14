PV Sindhu pulls out of World Tour Finals

New Delhi

Double Olympics medallist PV Sindhu has withdrawn from the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals as she is yet to fully recover from a stress fracture on her left ankle. The former champion had sustained the injury at the Commonwealth Games in August. The World Tour Finals is scheduled to be held in Guangzhou, China, from December 14.

Pune

PKL: U Mumba beat Pirates; Bulls ease past Thalaivas

Guman Singh put up an inspiring performance to help U Mumba defeat Patna Pirates 36-23 in the Pro Kabaddi League here today. The raider earned 13 points. In the day’s other match, Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas 40-34.

Cairo

Ajeetesh shoots 5-under to rise to 21st

India’s Ajeetesh Sandhu fired four birdies in his last five holes for a 5-under 65 that saw him rise to tied-21st at the end of the third round of the International Series Egypt here. Viraj Madappa (70) was tied--39th, SSP Chawrasia (71) was tied-43rd, while Gaganjeet Bhullar was tied-61st.

Sun City (South Africa)

Shubhankar moves into contention after three rounds

Shubhankar Sharma put himself in contention with a round of 3-under 69 that took him to 6-under for three rounds and placed him tied-seventh at the Nedbank Golf Challenge here.

Jeddah

Vani finishes tied-8th in Aramco Series

India’s Vani Kapoor closed the week with a birdie-birdie finish for a 3-under 69 at the Aramco Series and register a second straight top-10 finish on the Ladies European Tour.

Guwahati

Tanya, Mansi break junior national records

Uttar Pradesh’s Tanya Chaudhary and Uttarakhand’s Mansi Negi produced record-breaking performances in the women’s hammer throw and 10000m race walk events, respectively, in the 37th National Junior Athletics Championships here today. Tanya improved her own U20 national record from 57.04m to 58.30m. Mansi clocked 47 minutes 30.94 seconds to take ownership of the national record.

Imphal

Real Kashmir start I-League season with 1-0 win

Real Kashmir FC began the I-League season on a winning note, beating hosts Neroca FC 1-0 here today. Issahak Nuhu scored the winner in the 53rd minute.

Imphal

PSG beat Auxerre in last match before World Cup

Leaders Paris St Germain crushed Auxerre 5-0 with four second-half goals in Ligue 1 to go into the mid-season World Cup break with a five-point lead over second-placed Lens. PSG are still unbeaten in the league and lead the standings on 41 points ahead of Lens on 36.

Kochi

Kerala Blasters beat FC Goa 3-1 in ISL

Kerala Blasters ended their 10-game losing streak against FC Goa with a 3-1 win in the Indian Super League here today. It was their first win over Goa since November 2016. Goals from Adrian Luna, Dimitrios Diamantakos and Ivan Kaliuzhnyi within the space of 10 minutes secured all three points for the Blasters, while Noah Sadaoui scored for the Gaurs. — Agencies