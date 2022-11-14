PV Sindhu pulls out of World Tour Finals

New Delhi
Double Olympics medallist PV Sindhu has withdrawn from the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals as she is yet to fully recover from a stress fracture on her left ankle. The former champion had sustained the injury at the Commonwealth Games in August. The World Tour Finals is scheduled to be held in Guangzhou, China, from December 14.
Pune
PKL: U Mumba beat Pirates; Bulls ease past Thalaivas
Guman Singh put up an inspiring performance to help U Mumba defeat Patna Pirates 36-23 in the Pro Kabaddi League here today. The raider earned 13 points. In the day’s other match, Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas 40-34.
Cairo
Ajeetesh shoots 5-under to rise to 21st
India’s Ajeetesh Sandhu fired four birdies in his last five holes for a 5-under 65 that saw him rise to tied-21st at the end of the third round of the International Series Egypt here. Viraj Madappa (70) was tied--39th, SSP Chawrasia (71) was tied-43rd, while Gaganjeet Bhullar was tied-61st.
Sun City (South Africa)
Shubhankar moves into contention after three rounds
Shubhankar Sharma put himself in contention with a round of 3-under 69 that took him to 6-under for three rounds and placed him tied-seventh at the Nedbank Golf Challenge here.
Jeddah
Vani finishes tied-8th in Aramco Series
India’s Vani Kapoor closed the week with a birdie-birdie finish for a 3-under 69 at the Aramco Series and register a second straight top-10 finish on the Ladies European Tour.
Guwahati
Tanya, Mansi break junior national records
Uttar Pradesh’s Tanya Chaudhary and Uttarakhand’s Mansi Negi produced record-breaking performances in the women’s hammer throw and 10000m race walk events, respectively, in the 37th National Junior Athletics Championships here today. Tanya improved her own U20 national record from 57.04m to 58.30m. Mansi clocked 47 minutes 30.94 seconds to take ownership of the national record.
Imphal
Real Kashmir start I-League season with 1-0 win
Real Kashmir FC began the I-League season on a winning note, beating hosts Neroca FC 1-0 here today. Issahak Nuhu scored the winner in the 53rd minute.
Imphal
PSG beat Auxerre in last match before World Cup
Leaders Paris St Germain crushed Auxerre 5-0 with four second-half goals in Ligue 1 to go into the mid-season World Cup break with a five-point lead over second-placed Lens. PSG are still unbeaten in the league and lead the standings on 41 points ahead of Lens on 36.
Kochi
Kerala Blasters beat FC Goa 3-1 in ISL
Kerala Blasters ended their 10-game losing streak against FC Goa with a 3-1 win in the Indian Super League here today. It was their first win over Goa since November 2016. Goals from Adrian Luna, Dimitrios Diamantakos and Ivan Kaliuzhnyi within the space of 10 minutes secured all three points for the Blasters, while Noah Sadaoui scored for the Gaurs. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
India’s G20 presidency to centre around theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: PM Modi
India will officially assume the G20 presidency from Decembe...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy
The 2 are currently in jail after the CBI arrested them in t...
Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected
The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...
Air quality in Delhi remains very poor
The Air Quality Index at 9am is 309