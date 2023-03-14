Qualifier Garin stuns Ruud

INDIAN WELLS, March 13

Chilean Cristian Garin’s aggressive play overwhelmed Casper Ruud at Indian Wells on Sunday as the qualifier upset the third seed 6-4 7-6(2) to book a spot in the last-16. Garin pounded 27 forehand winners and fought off a second set comeback attempt to dispatch the struggling Norwegian, who has yet to win consecutive matches this season. With the win Garin, a former top-20 player now ranked 97th, improved his career record against Ruud to 3-1.

Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beat Russia’s Karen Khachanov 6-3 1-6 6-4. German 12th seed Alexander Zverev dug deep to beat Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5 1-6 7-5.

Daniil Medvedev won 6-2 3-6 6-1 win over Belarusian Ilya Ivashka. — Reuters