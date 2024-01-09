Qualifiers Pavlyuchenkova, Kalinskaya pull off upsets

Adelaide
Qualifiers Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Anna Kalinskaya pulled off upset wins against seeded opponents in the first round of the Adelaide International today. Pavlyuchenkova ousted fifth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3 6-4, while Kalinskaya fought for nearly three hours before outplaying fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova 7-5 3-6 7-5. Elsewhere, two-time champions Elise Mertens raced past Danielle Collins 6-2 6-3 at the Hobart International.
Mumbai
Surjeet’s heroics power Bulls to last-gasp win
Bengaluru Bulls pulled off a last-gasp 34-33 win over three-time champions Patna Pirates in a Pro Kabaddi League match here today. Bengaluru Bulls’ veteran defender Surjeet Singh (8 tackle points) was the star of the game.
Cuttack
Ultimate Kho Kho: Gujarat Giants go top of points table
Gujarat Giants moved to the top of the Ultimate Kho Kho points table after securing a 42-22 win over Telugu Yoddhas here today. Arnav Patankar and V Subramani were the attacking stars as they collected 10 points each.
Pretoria
SA’s Heinrich Klaasen announces Test retirement
South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen has announced his retirement from red-ball cricket, bringing curtains to his brief stint in the format. Having made his debut against India in Ranchi in 2019, the 32-year-old played four matches in his brief Test career with his final outing against West Indies in Johannesburg last year. — Agencies
