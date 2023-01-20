 Quarters berth loading... : The Tribune India

FIH ODISA HOCKEY MEN'S WORLD CUP

Quarters berth loading...

India beat Wales 4-2 but fail to top pool, to play NZ in crossovers for place in last-eight

Quarters berth loading...

India’s Akashdeep Singh high-fives Mandeep Singh after scoring a goal against Wales. HI



Tribune News Service

Indervir Grewal

Bhubaneswar, January 19

It was always going to be a tall ask. England’s emphatic, though surprising, 4-0 win over Spain meant India had to beat Wales by a seven-goal margin to top the pool and qualify directly for the quarterfinals.

Even though coach Graham Reid had said the goal difference did not concern his team, it clearly weighed on the Indian players’ minds.

Expectedly, India came out attacking. They moved the ball quickly, applied a high press and created a chance in the first minute. But Akashdeep Singh’s reverse shot was padded away by Toby Reynolds-Cotterill. That save set the tone of things to come. India created the chances but either fluffed them or were denied by Reynolds-Cotterill, who was the reassuring last wall for Wales.

India’s task was made harder by a Wales side not willing to go down without a fight. In their final match — and the biggest, considering they were facing the hosts in front of a capacity crowd — of their maiden World Cup campaign, Wales really turned up.

Their game was full of intent and energy. Their defence was extraordinary, especially the way they put pressure on the Indian players. When they lost the ball, they made sure India did not find a quick pass forward by crowding the ball carrier.

India kept “bumping their head against the wall”, as Reid later said but found little joy.

They finally scored when captain Harmanpreet Singh’s drag-flick was blocked away but Shamsher Singh picked up the loose ball before smashing it in off the post.

India, though, made life difficult for themselves by not converting their penalty corner chances. They could score just twice from seven chances, the second time in the dying moments when Wales had removed their goalkeeper.

In comparison, Wales converted two of their three penalty corners, Gareth Furlong and Jacob Draper making it 2-2, 10 minutes after Akashdeep’s fantastic 32nd-minute strike had raised the crowd’s hopes.

Wales must be given credit for not playing a defensive game but constantly looking to attack.

At 2-2 with 15 minutes to go, it looked hopeless for India. However, Akashdeep gave India the perfect start to the final quarter with another cracker of a goal. While his first goal had come after a quick one-two move with Mandeep Singh, this time, he combined with Sukhjeet Singh to regain India’s lead. But India could not score again until the final moments when Harmanpreet got his first goal of the tournament.

“England did a pretty good job, made it tougher for us,” Reid said. “But we played well in patches. We created chances but did not score. I am disappointed with that. Though, one of the positives from the match was that we had to fight. In my experience, there is no clear road to the gold medal in the World Cup,” he added.

India will play New Zealand in the crossovers. “They are a tough team. We played them in the Pro League last year. We know they will be energised just like Wales. We are looking forward to the game,” he said.

