 Queen of clay back on throne : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Queen of clay back on throne

Queen of clay back on throne

Swiatek dismantles Paolini to win third straight title

Queen of clay back on throne

Iga Swiatek grabbed 10 games in a row en route her victory. Reuters



PARIS, June 8

Iga Swiatek strengthened her reputation as the queen of clay by capturing a third straight French Open crown with a crushing 6-2 6-1 victory over 12th seed Jasmine Paolini to claim her fifth Grand Slam title.

1

Swiatek’s hat-trick makes her the first woman since Serena Williams won the US Open from 2012-14 to win three straight trophies at any Major

3

Improving to 5-0 in Major finals, Swiatek is also the third player to win her first five, or more, Major finals in the Open Era following Margaret Court and Monica Seles

It’s amazing to be here, I love this place. Honestly, I wait every year to come back here. I was almost out of the tournament in the second round so thank you guys for staying behind me and cheering. It’s been a really emotional tournament. Iga Swiatek

Swiatek’s 21st straight victory at her happiest hunting ground put her in fourth place in the list of longest winning streaks at Roland Garros in the Open era behind only Chris Evert (29), Monica Seles (25) and Justine Henin (24).

The 23-year-old, who arrived in Paris in the form of her life having lifted trophies in Madrid and Rome, extended her run of victories on clay this year to a career-best 19 matches and celebrated with her fourth French Open title in five years.

“It’s amazing to be here, I love this place. Honestly, I wait every year to come back here. I was almost out of the tournament in the second round so thank you guys for staying behind me and cheering. It’s been a really emotional tournament,” Swiatek said after lifting the Suzanne Lenglen Cup.

Swiatek came out all guns blazing early in the contest but after narrowly missing the chance to break from 0-40 down in the second game, the top-seeded Pole made heavy weather of the next to surrender her serve, before bouncing right back.

The diminutive Paolini, only the third Italian woman after Francesca Schiavone and Sara Errani to reach the Roland Garros final since the sport turned professional in 1968, went toe to toe with Swiatek from there but cracked in the sixth game. With the momentum shifting, claycourt specialist Swiatek began to dominate the exchanges from the baseline, superbly working the angles and sealing the opening set in 37 minutes after winning 20 out of 24 points since going down a break.

A shell-shocked Paolini smiled and soaked up the support and applause from the crowd on the main showcourt when she won the odd point early in the next set, but her challenge faded in the afternoon sun as Swiatek broke twice to build a 4-0 lead.

Swiatek, who dropped only one set throughout the tournament in a second-round epic with Naomi Osaka where she saved a match point, won 10 straight games before Paolini got on the board but there was to be no late comeback and the knockout

blow was near. — Reuters

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#French Open #Grand Slam Tournament #Tennis


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘Ok with rape, murder also,’ asks Kangana Ranaut amid ‘slapgate’

2
Punjab

30-year-old woman hacked to death by masked man in Punjab’s Mohali

3
Punjab

50% dip in Punjab pupils heading for Canada

4
India

‘Khatakhat’ cash transfer: Lawyer writes to President Murmu; seeks disqualification of 99 Congress MPs

5
India

Nitish Kumar was offered PM-ship by INDIA bloc but party has decided not to look back: JD(U)

6
Diaspora

'Promotion of violence not acceptable in Canada': Minister of Public Safety on Khalistani supporters’ Indira Gandhi assassination posters

7
India

Rammohan Naidu, Lalan Singh, Jayant Chaudhry, Jitan Manjhi likely to be Cabinet ministers

8
India

‘Will decide very soon’, says Rahul Gandhi as CWC asks him to take on Leader of Opposition mantle in Lok Sabha

9
India

TDP likely to get 4 berths, JD(U) 2

10
India

NEET-UG row: Education Ministry sets up panel to review grace marks awarded to over 1,500 candidates

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Basavaraj Bommai, Ram Mohan Naidu, Jayant Chaudhry, Jitan Manjhi likely to be Cabinet ministers

Rammohan Naidu, Lalan Singh, Jayant Chaudhry, Jitan Manjhi likely to be Cabinet ministers

Phone calls made to the ministerial hopefuls

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah likely to be retained; ML Khattar, Bommai sounded

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah likely to be retained; ML Khattar, Bommai sounded

Among the former ministers likely to be retained are Nirmala...

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening

Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minist...

Maldivian President Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Modi’s oath ceremony

Maldivian President Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Modi’s oath-taking ceremony

It is Muizzu’s first visit to India after he became the isla...

Heavy security in place for Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Heavy security in place for Modi's swearing-in ceremony

A multi-layer security arrangement involving five companies ...


Cities

View All

Scarcity of labour huge concern for Amritsar district farmers

Scarcity of labour huge concern for Amritsar district farmers

Martyrdom of 5th Sikh guru observed

Lawyer Vineet Mahajan held from Himachal

Amritsar civic body to implement action plan to enhance green cover

Development works to begin soon as poll code lapses: Amritsar MC

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Kirpan-wielding man hacks woman to death in Mohali

Kirpan-wielding man hacks woman to death in Mohali

Chandigarh Admn to collect, transport wastewater from Faidan village to nearest STP

Construct flats within a year: High Court

Chandigarh MC to set up automated solid waste segregation plant at Dadu Majra

New Office Building: Panchkula civic body to allot project to new company

Swearing-in: Several roads near Rashtrapati Bhawan out of bounds between 2 and 11 pm

Swearing-in: Several roads near Rashtrapati Bhawan out of bounds between 2 and 11 pm

Heavy security in place for Modi's swearing-in ceremony

JEE-Advanced results announced, Ved Lahoti from Delhi zone tops

Atishi accuses Haryana of blocking city’s water share

BJP seeks special Assembly session to discuss water crisis

Consumer panel orders JIT to pay ~3.94 cr to 5 plot owners

Consumer panel orders JIT to pay Rs 3.94 cr to 5 plot owners

Kangana Slapgate: Farmer unions in Doaba gear up for Sunday march to Mohali

7 Sainik School students pass out from IMA

Blood donation camp held to remember Bhagat Puran Singh

Campus notes: Sports trials organised

District topped state in election code violations, 100% resolved

District topped state in election code violations, 100% resolved

SAD chief begins tour to meet party candidates, workers

A kidnapping that wasn’t

Industrialists express resentment over GST notices, write to CM Mann

Seminar on fire safety in industrial buildings

Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Six held for theft at industrialist’s house

Plant saplings to avoid adverse effects of climate change: Judge