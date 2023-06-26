Queen of greens: Haryana’s Diksha Dagar holds nerve on final day to win second Ladies European Tour title

PTI

Czechia (Czech Republic), June 25

The talented Diksha Dagar cruised to her second Ladies European Tour title as she grabbed a commanding four-shot win at the Czech Ladies Open here today.

2 Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok are the only Indians to have tasted success on the Ladies European Tour. The two Indians have now won a title each this season

This was Diksha’s 79th start on the LET and she now has two individual wins and nine top-10 finishes, four of which have come this season. The 22-year-old southpaw won her first LET title back in 2019 in her rookie year. In 2021, she was part of the winning team at the Aramco Team Series in London.

I’m feeling very happy. I finally won after five years. My first win just happened and for this event, I really worked hard for this. For the last three weeks, I was very close to a win and it has finally happened. I feel so happy to be part of the winner’s circle again. It has given me confidence and I finally believe in myself that, yes, I can do it. I saw the scoreboard on the 16th and I thought, thank God I made a birdie on the 15th. I faced a difficult chip on 16 and after I made a par there, I thought, with two holes to go and a three-shot lead, I can finally breathe a little more easily. My key to success was just following the routine. I have worked on my putting skills and also been getting a lot of sleep, which keeps you focused. Diksha Dagar

Starting the day with a five-shot lead, Diksha, who hails from Jhajjar in Haryana, duly delivered the win with no hiccups.

Diksha shot a 3-under 69, which included four birdies and just one bogey, on the third and final day.

Thailand’s Trichat Cheenglab made a valiant charge on the final day with a 64, but her first two rounds of 73-70 meant she started the final day nine shots behind Diksha.

The 22-year-old Indian was steady throughout her final round as she finished at 13-under. Trichat finished with a total of 9-under and was sole second, while Frenchwoman Celine Herbin was third at 8-under.

After three top-10 finishes in her last four starts, Diksha finally forced the door open with a stunning performance that was highlighted by a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the second round. She made 13 birdies, an eagle and just two bogeys in 54 holes.

Diksha now becomes the second Indian to win a title this year. Aditi Ashok won the Kenya Ladies Open earlier this season. Aditi and Diksha are the only Indians to have tasted success on the LET.

Diksha, who was born with a hearing impairment and has been wearing hearing aids since the age of six, has overcome the hurdles amazingly well with the support from her family. Her father Col Narinder Dagar is also her mentor, coach and caddie.

Diksha is a two-time medallist — silver in 2017 and gold in 2021 — at the Deaflympics. She also participated at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first-ever golfer to compete at both the Deaflympics and the Olympics.