 Queen of York: Teenager Coco Gauff fights back to beat Sabalenka and win US Open : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Queen of York: Teenager Coco Gauff fights back to beat Sabalenka and win US Open

Queen of York: Teenager Coco Gauff fights back to beat Sabalenka and win US Open

Queen of York: Teenager Coco Gauff fights back to beat Sabalenka and win US Open

Coco Gauff holds up the championship trophy after defeating Aryna Sabalenka. AP/PTI



NEW YORK, September 10

Teenager Coco Gauff mounted a fierce comeback to beat Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka 2-6 6-3 6-2 in the US Open women’s final on Saturday night, claiming her first Grand Slam title and cementing her place in American tennis royalty.

6 Gauff ended a six-year wait by becoming the first American to win a US Open singles title since Sloane Stephens in 2017

19 Unforced errors by Gauff compared to 46 by Sabalenka. Gauff only needed 13 winners to accumulate 83 points

18 Victories for Gauff in her last 19 matches. She has won 12 in a row

With the win, sixth seed Gauff became the first American to win a US Open singles title since Sloane Stephens in 2017. Gauff, 19, fed off noisy local support as she fought back in the second set and kept the momentum going until the end of the battle, before falling to the court on Arthur Ashe Stadium as she clinched the title with a backhand winner.

Great expectations

The win delivered on years of enormous expectations hoisted upon the young American Gauff’s shoulders after she became the youngest ever to qualify for the Wimbledon main draw at 15 years old. “People were putting a lot of pressure on me to win. I felt that at 15 I had to win a Slam at 15,” said Gauff. “I felt like I had a time limit on when I should win one, and if I won one after a certain age it wouldn’t be an achievement.”

Sabalenka had a superb start but could not keep the momentum going as unforced errors piled up and she closed her 2023 Grand Slam run, which included an Australian Open title and semifinals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, on a disappointing note.

Burning bright

A month ago I won a 500 title and people said I would stop at that. Two weeks ago I won a 1000 title and people were saying that was the biggest it was gonna get. So three weeks later I am here with this trophy right now... To those who thought they were putting water on my fire you were really adding gas to it and now I am burning so bright. Coco Gauff

“It doesn’t get more dramatic than that,” said Gauff, who lost in her only previous Major final appearance last year at Roland Garros. “I knew today was going to be one of those problem-solving, tough matches because she’s a tough opponent.”

There were early signs of nervousness from both players as Gauff was broken in the opening game and the Belarusian dropped serve in the fourth game. The crowd urged on Gauff, the first American teenager to reach the US Open singles final since Serena Williams in 2001. But Sabalenka blocked out the noise and won the opening set.

The 25-year-old Sabalenka, who will take over as world No. 1 in the new rankings, had ended Gauff’s run at Indian Wells earlier this year but told reporters this week she expected a “different player” in Saturday’s final.

She ended up facing just that in the second set, as the American showed new resolve when she fended off a pair of break points in the first game and flipped the script. What was once a lopsided affair turned into a battle as Gauff increased her intensity, sending Sabalenka scrambling around the court in the fourth game before the Belarusian dropped her serve with a double fault.

Gauff produced an overhead smash to break in the opening game of the third set and converted another in the third game. Sabalenka took a medical timeout after the fifth game, consulting a physio for an apparent issue with her left thigh, but did not appear worse off as she broke in the next game.

If Gauff was rattled, however, she did not show it, winning a 20-shot rally before breaking back in the seventh game and soaking up the adoration of the crowd at the Major she grew up watching as she clinched the title.

After offering her opponent a hug, Gauff burst into tears and embraced her parents in the stands. “The whole time I was saying to myself, ‘Oh, my goodness, how is this real?’” she told reporters. “When I sat down after hugging them back before the ceremony, it felt real in that moment, but when I was going to hug them it didn’t. I almost forgot to shake the ref’s hand. It was a crazy moment.” — Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

PM Modi conveys to Justin Trudeau country's strong concerns over anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada

2
Sports

Asia Cup: Rain plays spoilsport again as India-Pakistan game taken to reserve day

3
Trending asia cup sidelines

Watch: Pace spearheads Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi meet off field; what happens next will melt your heart

4
Punjab

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal announces party’s in-charge for different Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

5
India

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s aircraft faces technical issues at Delhi airport

6
India

British PM Sunak, wife Akshata perform ‘puja’ at Akshardham temple in New Delhi

7
Trending

Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata’s ‘Pyaar Hua Iqrar Hua’ moment in Delhi rain

8
India

G20 Summit over, PM Modi hands over ceremonial gavel to Brazilian president

9
India

Nothing Hindu about what the BJP does: Rahul Gandhi

10
India

300 meetings helped clinch New Delhi Consensus at G20: India's G20 Sherpa

Don't Miss

View All
How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Top News

Eyeing One Future, ‘milestone’ summit wraps up

G20: Eyeing One Future, 'milestone' summit wraps up

PM Modi pushes for expansion of UNSC | Announces virtual ses...

7 killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu

7 killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu

The victims were seated on the roadside when the accident ha...

Novak Djokovic wins US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic wins US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev

He moves one major singles title ahead of Serena Williams an...

India, France discuss new goals in defence

G20 summit: India, France discuss new goals in defence

Modi flags anti-India acts in Canada with Trudeau

Modi flags anti-India acts in Canada with Justin Trudeau

Trudeau’s plane suffers snag, flight delayed


Cities

View All

Hire engineers to improve services, minister tells Guru Nanak hospital

Hire engineers to improve services, minister tells Guru Nanak hospital

Delimitation exercise: SC activists question rationale of reserving wards

Amritsar: Crores spent on restoration, heritage sites remain locked

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 78: Basic amenities elude residents

At 372 dengue cases, Kapurthala 2nd worst-hit district after Bathinda; Amritsar 3rd with 301 cases

Anti-drug panel member killed in Bathinda

Bathinda: Anti-drug panel member killed at Sidhana village in Rampura area

At 372 dengue cases, Kapurthala 2nd worst-hit district after Bathinda; Amritsar 3rd with 301 cases

Farm body blocks roads in Bathinda

5-star GRIHA rating: Community centres in Chandigarh to go hi-tech

5-star GRIHA rating: Community centres in Chandigarh to go hi-tech

PGI to have 10 more beds, 2 OTs for paediatric patients

Chandigarh: Change dog bylaws, demands FOSWAC

No let-up in cases of snatching in Chandigarh

26 night clubs, restaurants raided in Panchkula, vicinity

Delhi High Court sets aside conviction of police official in bribery case

Delhi High Court sets aside conviction of police official in bribery case

Rain brings mercury down in Delhi

MC teams plug away to prevent waterlogging

G20: Traffic helpline gets 2,500 calls in day, witnesses 6-fold rise

Man stops friend from assaulting wife, killed

Post initial surge, dengue cases stabilising

Post initial surge, dengue cases stabilising

At 372 dengue cases, Kapurthala 2nd worst-hit district after Bathinda; Amritsar 3rd with 301 cases

Man killed, four hurt as car rams into truck

CM releases poster of Surjit hockey tournament

Law Gate clash: Police swing into action, launch helpline to check drug peddling

Two nabbed with 1.23-kg gold paste worth ~75 lakh

Two nabbed with 1.23-kg gold paste worth Rs 75 lakh

LIT delaying recarpeting of damaged roads: Ex-councillor

Fatal attack: Victim’s family writes to DGP

Fire breaks out at Gandhi Nagar yarn unit

Patient’s death: Indicted Civil Hospital staff attribute ‘serious lapse’ to heavy patient load

Four held for Focal Point murder in Patiala

Four held for Focal Point murder in Patiala

Punjabi University to admit boys in BA, MA courses in private mode

Govt Rajindra Hospital in Patiala begins coronary shockwave lithotripsy

Multipurpose health workers hold march

Protest continues against Punjab govt