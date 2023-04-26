 Quit international cricket: IPL franchises sound out 6 English players with multi-million pound deal : The Tribune India

Quit international cricket: IPL franchises sound out 6 English players with multi-million pound deal

Media report doesn’t state which are the franchise that have approached and who are the players involved in the discussion

Quit international cricket: IPL franchises sound out 6 English players with multi-million pound deal

Photo for representation. PTI



PTI

London, April 26

Owners of top IPL franchises are trying to convince as many as six premier England players to quit international cricket and take up handsome annual contracts ranging up to 5 million pounds in order to play T20 leagues round the year, the ‘Times London’ reported.

Almost all the 10 IPL franchises have branched out in various leagues, including CPL (West Indies), SA T20 (South Africa), Global T20 League (UAE) and the upcoming Major League T20 in the US.

The report, however, doesn’t state which are the franchise that have approached and who are the players involved in the discussion.

There will also be an ambitious Saudi T20 league where some of the IPL franchises might be investing.

‘The Times’ report quotes: “Initial discussions have taken place after at least six English players, including some international stars, were approached by IPL franchise owners and asked whether, in principle, they would accept a deal that would make an Indian team their main employer, rather than the ECB or an English county.” “This development follows discussions among players’ unions around the world about the potential implications of 12-month franchise contracts, which would be a significant step towards the football model of elite players being primarily contracted to their team and released for international duty, rather than the other way around.

“One source told The Times that contract offers could come as soon as the end of the year.” There is no doubt that T20 cricket is here to stay and T10 is also fast catching the imagination of the public.

While ICC has always thought about putting a cap on the number of leagues that an active contracted player can take part in a year, one can’t rule out a possibility of a lot of young players either retiring from international cricket or giving up on central contracts to become free agents. The only hurdle in such a scenario could be ‘NOC’ from the respective country’s cricket board.

“The probability of such a model being adopted has grown increasingly likely in recent years as some IPL franchise owners have bought stakes in several T20 tournaments in the UAE, South Africa, Caribbean — and now the United States with the new Major League Cricket venture which begins in July,” the newspaper was quoted as saying.

The paper also claimed that a discussion on similar lines took place with star Australian T20 specialists also.

“Discussions have already taken place with a number of high-profile Australian players about full-time deals but this has now been extended to English players. Contracts could be worth upwards of GBP 2 million a year and even as high as GBP 5 million — more than five times the value of the highest England central contracts.”

The paper also spoke about the possibility of having partial contracts both with ECB or county and the IPL franchise, especially, the ones who play white-ball cricket.

“Reduced IPL deals — covering at least three of the rounds — would also be on offer. It is unlikely that any of England’s Test stars will walk away from their central contracts in favour of a franchise contract but the sheer amount of money on offer makes that a risk in the future.

“What is more likely is that players will arrange “bespoke” deals depending on their own circumstances, which could result in them being part-contracted to their county or the ECB and part-contracted to a franchise.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95; cremation at Badal village in Muktsar on Thursday

2
Punjab

People throng SAD office to pay homage to Parkash Singh Badal; PM Modi pays floral tributes

3
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal: End of an era

4
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

5
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative

6
Haryana

Housing scheme scrapped in Gurugram, Faridabad

7
Punjab

President Murmu, PM Modi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and leaders across party lines condole demise of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal

8
Nation

8 former Indian Navy men face death for spying in Qatar

9
Nation spurious drugs

Fresh alert, WHO flags syrup made in Punjab

10
Punjab

Centre declares two-day national mourning as mark of respect to Parkash Singh Badal

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

10 policemen, driver killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

10 police personnel, driver killed in blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Chhattisgarh CM, assures a...

Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95 LIVE UPDATES: SAD leaders, workers gather at party office in Chandigarh to pay their last respects

People throng SAD office to pay homage to Parkash Singh Badal; PM Modi pays floral tributes

His last rites will be performed at 1 pm in the ancestral vi...

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

Panic grips students, teachers in Bengal school after gun-weilding man enters classroom

Panic grips students, teachers in Bengal school after gun-weilding man enters classroom

The person was later overpowered by police personnel and arr...

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

All government offices, board, corporations, institutions in...


Cities

View All

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

71K MT wheat arrives in Amritsar mandis

Wheat lifting at snail’s pace in Tarn Taran

Outcry as Darwin’s theory of evolution axed from syllabus

Protest in Tarn Taran against Ropar gurdwara sacrilege incident

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Roads from Transport Light Point to Grain Light Point and from Sukhna Light Point to Transport Light Point to remain closed

Dera Bassi tragedy: Officials inspect ground zero, collect documents from plant

Tepid response yet again, only six of 128 CHB units go

Govt schools in Chandigarh see record pre-primary admissions

Shelly Oberoi of AAP re-elected MCD mayor

Shelly Oberoi of AAP re-elected Delhi mayor; BJP's Shikha Rai withdraws nomination

BJP slams Kejriwal for Rs 45 crore renovation on residence, calls him ‘maharaj’; AAP clarifies

Excise scam: Delhi court to pass order on Sisodia's bail plea on April 28

Gurugram ACP’s vehicle hit by cab driven on wrong side

Sexual harassment complaint by wrestlers: DCW demands registration of FIR against police officers for not lodging case

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Kapurthala’s 160-year-old clock is ticking again

Income tax raids at 12 premises of Jalandhar pastor

Woman killed, son injured as man opens fire on them

Law & order has gone for a toss, says Warring

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

2 nabbed peddlers wanted in eight criminal cases: Probe

A first: CIV, smart barricade for traffic management, road safety

Ludhiana Civic body dismantles sewer line of dyeing units

Defaulter govt departments rush to clear PSPCL dues, Rs 130 crore paid

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Readiness reviewed ahead of Lok Adalat

Housing units handed over to EWS families

Two women die in separate road accidents

Patiala: Investiture ceremony