Quota winner Palak Gulia in list of 10m pistol shooters for trials

Teen shooter Palak Gulia was rewarded for her Paris quota-winning performance in Rio de Janeiro as she secured a spot in the 10m air pistol Olympics trials. The trials will commence here tomorrow. Palak, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan and Surbhi Rao will now compete in the trials.
Indian table tennis players Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula exited in the second round after losing against China’s Wang Manyu and defending champion Chen Meng, respectively, at the ITTF World Cup in Macau. Sreeja lost 4-11 4-11 15-13 2-11 to the reigning Olympics champion. Manika lost 6-11 4-11 9-11 4-11 against the world No. 2.
Asian Para Games gold winner Sheetal Devi grabbed a silver in the national ranking archery meet, finishing second behind Haryana’s Ekta Rani, who is able-bodied and a junior world champion. The 17-year-old Sheetal competed with able-bodied junior archers and lost 138-140 to Ekta in the individual compound event final. Sheetal is the only international para-archery champion without arms.
LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant headline the 12-man US team for the Olympics. The American men will compete for their fifth straight — and 17th overall — Olympics gold medal behind an All-Star cast that also includes 2022-23 NBA MVP Joel Embiid. Warriors coach Steve Kerr continues as the head coach, a role he accepted in December 2021.
Retired Brazil striker Romario has registered as a player for America-RJ, the Rio de Janeiro state second division side the 58-year-old is now president of, and is set to make a return to the sport 15 years after he stopped playing. Romario, who retired in 2008 and became America’s sporting director in 2009, played for Brazil in two World Cups, scoring five goals to guide them to victory in 1994. Romario’s son Romarinho also plays for America. — Agencies
