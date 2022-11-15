 R Ashwin looking forward to watching Spain in action; Pragyan Ojha wants a ‘Ronaldo-Messi final’ : The Tribune India

R Ashwin looking forward to watching Spain in action; Pragyan Ojha wants a ‘Ronaldo-Messi final’

FIFA World Cup gets under way in Qatar on November 20

R Ashwin looking forward to watching Spain in action; Pragyan Ojha wants a ‘Ronaldo-Messi final’

A drone show with welcoming words is seen above the Doha skyline, ahead of the FIFA World Cup, 2022 soccer tournament in Doha, Qatar. Reuters



Mumbai, November 15

India spinner and member of Rohit Sharma's squad in the recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, Ravichandran Ashwin, is looking forward to watching some engrossing football action when the FIFA World Cup gets under way in Qatar on November 20, with the 36-year-old saying he is a big fan of the Spanish side.

Ashwin, who is not a member of the squad which will play a six-match white-ball series against New Zealand beginning in Wellington on November 18, added that he enjoys watching French player Kylian Mbappe in action.

"I have always been a fan of Spain. Not sure how they are going to do this year. But yes, looking forward to watching how Spain does, the other football teams have picked up the standard of play and the last World Cup was amazing," Ashwin told Sports18 on Tuesday.

"I enjoyed watching Kylian Mbappe last time around, so I am looking forward to seeing a lot of new stars jump on to the scene. I am looking forward to FIFA World Cup Qatar, 2022,” he said.

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha said he will be flying to Qatar to watch the football action, and was eagerly looking forward to the Portugal vs Uruguay match just to see charismatic forward Cristiano Ronaldo in action.

"Yes, I am going to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup, 2022. I am going to watch Portugal vs Uruguay, the only reason behind this is Cristiano Ronaldo. It's not like I am a big fan, but I just want to see him play live," he said.

On his dream World Cup final, he said, "I am not too much into football but if I have to pick, it would be Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo that is Argentina vs Portugal," added Ojha. IANS

#Australia #Cricket #Football #Mumbai #rohit sharma

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Sports t20 world cup final

England captain Jos Buttler asked teammates Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to step aside during celebrations; know why

2
Delhi

Live-in partner murder: Shraddha’s friend first alerted family in September that she was ‘missing’

3
Delhi

Delhi horror: Inspired by American crime show 'Dexter', trained chef was adept at using knife, bought big fridge to store body pieces

4
Nation

Aaftab had sex with several women while live-in partner Shraddha's body lay in refrigerator

5
Nation

Religious conversion by force, allurement or fraudulent means 'very serious' matter: Supreme Court

6
Brand Connect

New Slim Keto + ACV Gummies Review - Scam or Real Quick Shot Slim Candy Keto Gummies?

7
World

US President Biden discusses Taiwan with Chinese counterpart Xi in effort to avoid 'conflict'

8
Trending

'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he would kill her' friends narrate their side of story

9
Punjab

Punjab: Former superintending engineer gets 4 years in jail in corruption case

10
World

Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 staffers: Report

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk fires employee who publicly corrected him on Twitter
World

Elon Musk fires employee who publicly corrected him on Twitter

Manali gets season’s first snowfall
Himachal

Manali gets season’s first snowfall

Watch: Sikh grandfather’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her ‘shaadi ka joda’ goes viral; don’t miss out on shy ‘bibi’ dressed as bride
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Indian-origin Sikh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Top News

Shraddha Walker’s father suspects ‘love jihad’ angle, demands death penalty for Aaftab

Shraddha Walker's father suspects 'love jihad' angle, demands death penalty for killer Aaftab

‘Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feard he will kill her that day but...’ friends narrate their side of story

'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he would kill her' friends narrate their side of story

Delhi Police scanning killer's social profile

Aaftab had sex with several women while his live-in partner Shraddha’s body remained in fridge

Aaftab had sex with several women while live-in partner Shraddha's body lay in refrigerator

To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...

Man’s body found stuffed inside suitcase in Jalandhar

Man's body found stuffed in suitcase at Jalandhar railway station

Was lying outside the railway station since Monday night

Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil a sense of security among people

Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security among people

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav led the operation in...


Cities

View All

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Dengue count 304 in Amritsar district

20% paddy straw as fuel: Brick-kiln owners question govt’s capability

No arrival in 2 days, parmal procurement ends

DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 crore at Amritsar, Chandigarh airports

Children’s Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Panel imposes ~9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

Panel imposes Rs 9.3-cr green cost on Chandigarh MC for defying norms

Panchkula: Jhuriwala site not suitable for waste facility, says NGT panel

Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security among people

Panchkula: Protesting residents evicted in late-night swoop at Jhuriwala

DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 crore at Amritsar, Chandigarh airports

Delhi Police to seek details of Aftab Poonawall afrom dating app as he met a woman via Bumble soon after the murder

Delhi Police to seek details of Aftab Poonawalla from dating app as he met a woman via Bumble soon after the murder

Dream big for developed India, President Droupadi Murmu tells children

Man strangles live-in partner in Delhi, chops body into 35 pieces; held

L-G recommends disciplinary action against former Delhi Waqf Board CEO

Shraddha Walker's father suspects 'love jihad' angle, demands death penalty for killer Aaftab

Misbehaviour with doctors at Civil Hospital, staff go on strike

Misbehaviour with doctors at Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital, staff go on strike

Punjab Roadways and PRTC buses remain off road, passengers troubled

CM gives nod to ring road for Bilga village

Light showers, dip in temperature improve air quality across district

Man's body found stuffed in suitcase at Jalandhar railway station

Major fire breaks out in 2 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

Major fire breaks out in 2 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security among people

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Cop dies by 'suicide' at police station

Candlelight protests in Ludhiana highlight poor amenities

DERA FOLLOWER’S MURDER: SI’s son held for giving shelter to accused

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Naib tehsildar recruitment 'scam': 3 held by Patiala police

Sports shop gutted in Patiala village; no one hurt

Intensify measures to curb vector-borne diseases: Patiala DC

Properties of tax defaulters to be sealed by Patiala civic body