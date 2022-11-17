R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi lose, Magnus Carlsen takes lead

PTI

San Francisco, November 16

Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa went down to Dutch GM Anish Giri 2.5-3.5 in the second round of the Meltwater Champions Tour Finals here today. Arjun Erigaisi was outclassed by world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen.

Carlsen won the first game in 75 moves and then held on for a draw in 86 moves. He secured a 41-move victory in the third to seal a 2.5-0.5 win.

In the other second-round matches, Quang Liem Le of Vietnam hammered American Wesley So 2.5-0.5 and Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland defeated Azerbaijan’s Shakhriyar Mamedyarov 2.5-1.5. Carlsen tops the standings, while Praggnanandhaa is in the sixth spot and Erigaisi is yet to open his account.