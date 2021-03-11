R Praggnanandhaa loses to Jan-Krzystof Duda

PTI

Miami, August 21

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa went down to Poland’s Jan-Krzystof Duda in the tie-break in the sixth round of the FTX Crypto Cup here today.

It was the second loss for the 17-year-old after he went down to Quang Liem Le in the previous round. The Indian, however, remained in the second spot with 13 points, with world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen (15 points) leading the standings.

Duda drew first blood when he won the opening game. After two draws, Praggnanandhaa won the fourth game to level the match. The Polish player then showed his class to win both the tie-break games for a 4-2 victory.

Praggnanandhaa takes on Carlsen in the last round.

Carlsen had to bring out his best to subdue the highly-rated Alireza Firouzja 3.5-2.5 in the tie-breaker.

In the other matches, Liem Le pulled off a surprise 2.5-1.5 win over Anish Giri, while Levon Aronian defeated Hans Niemann 2.5-1.5.