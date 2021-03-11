R Praggnanandhaa loses to Jan-Krzystof Duda

Miami, August 21
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa went down to Poland’s Jan-Krzystof Duda in the tie-break in the sixth round of the FTX Crypto Cup here today.
It was the second loss for the 17-year-old after he went down to Quang Liem Le in the previous round. The Indian, however, remained in the second spot with 13 points, with world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen (15 points) leading the standings.
Duda drew first blood when he won the opening game. After two draws, Praggnanandhaa won the fourth game to level the match. The Polish player then showed his class to win both the tie-break games for a 4-2 victory.
Praggnanandhaa takes on Carlsen in the last round.
Carlsen had to bring out his best to subdue the highly-rated Alireza Firouzja 3.5-2.5 in the tie-breaker.
In the other matches, Liem Le pulled off a surprise 2.5-1.5 win over Anish Giri, while Levon Aronian defeated Hans Niemann 2.5-1.5.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Thousands of farmers gather in Delhi for ‘mahapanchayat’; huge traffic snarls at Singhu, Ghazipur borders
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Od...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him