R Praggnanandhaa starts with a win

PTI

Miami, August 16

Teenage Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa today opened his campaign in the FTX Crypto Cup with a 2.5-1.5 win over the world’s top junior player, Alireza Firouzja. The 17-year-old Praggnanandhaa, who was part of the bronze medal winning India B team at the recent Chess Olympiad, opened with a win in the four-game match. He lost the second game before winning the third and drawing the fourth.

The Indian GM, who picked up three points, faces the Netherlands’ Anish Giri in the second round. Meanwhile, world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway eased to a 3-1 win over Giri.

#chess