Rabada takes 6, S Africa beat West Indies in 1st Test

Centurion: South Africa beat West Indies by 87 runs in the first Test as the home bowlers saved the game after both teams’ batting collapsed on the third day today. Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada spearheaded South Africa’s three-day victory at Centurion with 6/50 in the final innings as the West Indians were all out for 159 while chasing 247 for victory.

Agencies

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh has been honoured with the Player of the Year award by the Asian Chess Federation (ACF) for clinching gold with a record-breaking score of 9/11 in the 44th Chess Olympiad, held in Tamil Nadu’s Mahabalipuram last year.

Acapulco (Mexico)

Fourth-ranked Ruud loses to qualifier Daniel in Acapulco

Fourth-ranked Casper Ruud lost to qualifier Taro Daniel 7-5 2-6 7-6(5) in a Round of 16 match at the Mexico Open here. In other matches on Wednesday, Frances Tiafoe beat Feliciano Lopez 6-2 7-6(6). Meanwhile, an exhibition match that originally was supposed to pit Rafael Nadal against Carlos Alcaraz and was scheduled for Sunday in Las Vegas has been cancelled. Agencies