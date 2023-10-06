Rachin, Conway go Bazball on England

AHMEDABAD, October 5

New Zealand steamrollered defending champions England by nine wickets in the opening match of the 50-over World Cup today, demonstrating again their knack of punching above their weight in showpiece events.

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra smashed rapid unbeaten centuries to set up New Zealand’s successful pursuit of a 283-run victory target, which came with 13.4 overs to spare.

It was a rematch of the heart-stopping 2019 final at Lord’s in which England were declared winners via a now-scrapped boundary countback rule after the contest had ended in a tie.

Today on TV: Pakistan vs Netherlands

Star sports 2 pm

Electing to field today, New Zealand’s bowlers restricted their opponents to 282/9, a modest total considering the firepower in England’s usually formidable batting lineup.

England’s batters did not really fire but Joe Root (77), Jos Buttler (43) and Jonny Bairstow (33) provided some resistance. However, England could not string together enough partnerships and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Matt Henry claimed 3/48 for New Zealand, while their three spinners shared five wickets on a hot afternoon. All 11 England batters made double figures — the first time any side have managed that in ODIs — but it was a patchy batting display overall.

New Zealand lost Will Young for nought but Conway, who made a career-best 152 not out, and Ravindra immediately turned the heat back on England with their free scoring. The left-handers appeared to be competing with each other to reach the 50-mark — both getting there in 36 balls. Conway brought up his hundred in 83 balls. Ravindra took one delivery fewer to notch up his maiden ODI hundred in his memorable World Cup debut.

NZ rested regular captain Kane Williamson (knee) and fast bowler Tim Southee (thumb) to give them more time to recover from surgery.

England rested Ben Stokes, who is nursing a minor hip injury. — Reuters

Scoreboard

England

J Bairstow c Mitchell b Santner 33

D Malan c Latham b Henry 14

J Root b Phillips 77

H Brook c Conway b Ravindra 25

M Ali b Phillips 11

J Buttler c Latham b Henry 43

L Livingstone c Henry b Boult 20

S Curran c Latham b Henry 14

C Woakes c Young b Santner 11

A Rashid not out 15

M Wood not out 13

Extras: (w 6) 6

Total: (9 wickets, 50 overs) 282

FOW: 1-40, 2-64, 3-94, 4-118, 5-188, 6-221, 7-229, 8-250, 9-252

Bowling O M R W

Trent Boult 10 1 48 1

Matt Henry 10 1 48 3

Mitchell Santner 10 0 37 2

James Neesham 7 0 56 0

Rachin Ravindra 10 0 76 1

Glenn Phillips 3 0 17 2

New Zealand

D Conway not out 152

W Young c Buttler b Curran 0

R Ravindra not out 123

Extras: (b 4, lb 1, w 3) 8

Total: (1 wicket, 36.2 overs) 283

FOW: 1-10

Bowling O M R W

Chris Woakes 6 0 45 0

Sam Curran 6 2 47 1

Mark Wood 5 0 55 0

Moeen Ali 9.2 0 60 0

Adil Rashid 7 0 47 0

Liam Livingstone 3 0 24 0

Player of the Match: R Ravindra

#England #New Zealand