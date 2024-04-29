 Rachin Ravindra, Matt Henry first-timers in Williamson-led New Zealand squad for T20 World Cup : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Rachin Ravindra, Matt Henry first-timers in Williamson-led New Zealand squad for T20 World Cup

Rachin Ravindra, Matt Henry first-timers in Williamson-led New Zealand squad for T20 World Cup

The squad led by Williamson is named on Monday

Rachin Ravindra, Matt Henry first-timers in Williamson-led New Zealand squad for T20 World Cup

Rachin Ravindra. PTI file



PTI

Auckland, April 29

Kane Williamson will lead New Zealand in the T20 World Cup for the fourth time while opener Devon Conway, recovering from a thumb injury, has also been named in the 15-man provisional squad for the ICC event in the US and Caribbean in June.

The squad led by Williamson was named on Monday at the ANZ Centre here.

Conway was ruled out of the ongoing IPL due to a thumb injury he suffered in February.

Bowler Matt Henry and batting all-rounder Rachin Ravindra are the only two members of the 15 without T20 World Cup experience.

This will be Williamson's sixth appearance in a T20 World Cup squad. His experience is bettered only by Tim Southee, who has earned selection in his seventh T20 World Cup squad and currently sits as the leading wicket-taker in the history of T20 Internationals.

Seasoned Trent Boult, who opted out of an NZC central contract, has been selected in his fifth T20 World Cup squad.

The squad also boasts significant recent experience in the conditions with 13 of the 15-man group featuring in the team's last tour to the West Indies in 2022.

As well as that, six of the squad members have also featured in the Caribbean Premier League T20 competition.

Alongside the 15 players selected in the tournament squad, pace bowler Ben Sears will travel and train with the team as an injury cover.

Adam Milne was ruled out following surgery to repair an ankle injury, and Kyle Jamieson was also unavailable for selection as he continues to rehabilitate his back injury.

"I'd like to congratulate everyone named today. It's a special time representing your country at a world tournament," said Blackcaps head coach Gary Stead.

"We expect the venues in the West Indies to offer quite varied conditions and feel we've selected a squad with the scope to adapt to those conditions."      

Stead said he was delighted to name two first timers in Henry and Ravindra.

"Matt has worked exceptionally hard on his skills across the phases of a T20 game to come back into selection consideration," he said.

"Rachin has made every post a winner in the past 12 months and it was exciting to see him continue that trajectory over the summer in the T20 format against Australia."

Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Ben Sears (Travelling Reserve). 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #New Zealand


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Election Commission asks AAP to modify Lok Sabha election campaign song; party cries foul

2
Punjab

Virsa Singh Valtoha is SAD candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib

3
Diaspora

'Indian-origin doctor who drove Tesla off cliff experienced ‘psychotic' break'

4
Bathinda

Ruckus forces Harsimrat Badal to cut short speech at SAD youth workers' rally in Bathinda

5
Himachal

Want world to know about 'Chinese repression': Tibetan girl who was jailed for demanding 'Free Tibet'

6
India

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders SIT probe into 'sex scandal' involving ex-PM Deve Gowda’s grandson

7
Punjab

Amritpal may cut into Valtoha’s vote share in Khadoor Sahib

8
World

Days after putting off India visit, Elon Musk visits China as Tesla seeks self-driving technology rollout

9
Haryana

Divisional Commissioner files plaint against Khemka for targeting Modi

10
India

Drugs worth Rs 600 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast; 14 crew members held

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah

Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah

The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...

‘Sikh values are Canadian values’: PM Trudeau marks Khalsa day in Toronto amid pro-Khalistan chants

‘Sikh values are Canadian values’: PM Trudeau marks Khalsa day in Toronto amid pro-Khalistan chants

Canada PM emphasis on more flights to India, including to Am...

3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...

Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’

Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’

Singh, who went missing on April 22, left for Delhi's domest...

Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park

Man kills friend over common love interest in Delhi's Mahindra Park

Zahid and Ravi were known to a woman, who, too, was present ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Tourism offices run from leased, rented spaces as dept’s prime properties sold off

Amritsar: Tourism offices run from leased, rented spaces as dept’s prime properties sold off

Include stray dog issue in poll manifesto: Residents to candidates

Post conclusion of events, organisers leave heaps of garbage at public places

Amritsar MC sanitation workers’ demands to be fulfilled

Residents to protest dumping of waste into Tung Dhab drain

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals slug it out on social media platforms

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals in Chandigarh slug it out on social media platforms

Chandigarh: Ex-MC poll coordinator of Congress now bats for BJP

What BJP did with ‘4-engine’ govt in 10 years, asks Manish Tewari

Congress wants to get power with false promises: Sanjay Tandon

Congress leaders join BJP with scores of workers

Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park

Man kills friend over common love interest in Delhi's Mahindra Park

Delhi Congress chief Lovely resigns

AAP-Congress alliance falling apart: Sachdeva

Wife ‘denied’ permission to meet Kejriwal, alleges AAP

Kejriwal arrest a conspiracy to weaken Opposition: Bhardwaj

Pilgrim’s progress for candidates as religion dominates poll discourse

Pilgrim’s progress for candidates as religion dominates poll discourse

Over 2.90 lakh MT wheat procured from mandis

SDM reviews wheat procurement

Hit by car, man dies

Ludhiana youth held for kidnapping minor

CM Mann holds roadshow, campaigns for Parashar

CM Mann holds roadshow, campaigns for Parashar

Vendors seek accountability of candidates on promises

High lemon price leaves a sour taste

No respite from traffic bottlenecks on roads in old city areas

Health employee absent from duty but drawing salary

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at university in Patiala

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at university in Patiala

Motorcycle-borne persons attack SAD BC wing chief

Deposit licensed weapons by May 6, says ADM