Rafa injured again, to skip Aus Open

Melbourne, January 7

Rafael Nadal will miss the Australian Open this month after the Spaniard suffered a small muscle tear during his comeback from a long injury layoff at the Brisbane International last week, the 22-times Grand Slam champion said today.

Nadal’s latest injury casts fresh doubts about the former world No. 1’s ability to compete at the elite level again after he previously said that he expects to finish his glittering but injury-plagued career in 2024.

He made his long-awaited return to competitive tennis in Brisbane after spending almost a year out on the sidelines with a hip flexor injury sustained during his second round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald in last year’s Australian Open. The 37-year-old did not compete again last season after undergoing surgery in June and suffered an upper left leg issue during his defeat by Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals of the tune-up event for the January 14-28 Australian Open.

“I have micro tear on a muscle. Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level in five sets matches. I’m flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest,” Nadal said. — Reuters

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rafael Nadal