Rafa keeping it real ahead of his return

Brisbane, December 29
Rafael Nadal is not putting a lot of pressure on himself ahead of his first tournament in more than a year.
The 37-year-old Spanish left-hander is set to return at the Brisbane International next week after almost a year out with a hip injury. The 22-time Grand Slam singles champion’s last match was a second-round loss at the Australian Open in January, and Nadal eventually decided to have surgery on his troublesome hip in June.
Thousands queued for a glimpse of Nadal today at a fan appearance in downtown Brisbane when Nadal was keen to play down the prospect of a title in the Queensland state capital — or a third Australian Open crown beginning January 14 in Melbourne.
“It’s impossible to think about winning tournaments today,” he said. “What’s really possible is to enjoy the comeback. I don’t expect much — one year without being on the court.”
Nadal has said 2024 is “probably going to be my last year on the professional tour.” “I can’t have super long-term goals because I don’t see myself playing a super long time,” he said. “I don’t know how things are going to keep going.” — AP
