Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Murray clinch wins at Madrid Open

Madrid, May 4
Novak Djokovic feels like the hard work is starting to pay off. Trying to regain his best form after a slow start to the season, Djokovic looked sharp in his opener at the Madrid Open on Tuesday, defeating Gael Monfils 6-3 6-2 to advance to a third-round match against Andy Murray.
It was the Serb’s 18th straight win over Monfils.
He next faces Murray, a two-time champion in Madrid who continued his latest comeback with a 6-1 3-6 6-2 win over Denis Shapovalov.
Rafa Nadal returned from an injury layoff to beat Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1 7-6(4) and reach the last-16.
In the women’s draw, American Jessica Pegula defeated Bianca Andreescu 7-5 6-1. Ons Jabeur beat former world No. 1 Simona Halep 6-3 6-2. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 million; India had 4.7 million deaths, says WHO
India objects to UN body claim, says validity and robustness...
4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house
A country-made weapon, 31 cartridges, 6 mobile phones and 3 ...
NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources
All those above 18 years who have completed nine months afte...
J-K delimitation panel award notified; Kashmir to have 47 Assembly seats, Jammu 43
Six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are bein...
Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs
Vacancies in 25 govt departments have been advertised