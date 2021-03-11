Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Murray clinch wins at Madrid Open

Madrid, May 4

Novak Djokovic feels like the hard work is starting to pay off. Trying to regain his best form after a slow start to the season, Djokovic looked sharp in his opener at the Madrid Open on Tuesday, defeating Gael Monfils 6-3 6-2 to advance to a third-round match against Andy Murray.

It was the Serb’s 18th straight win over Monfils.

He next faces Murray, a two-time champion in Madrid who continued his latest comeback with a 6-1 3-6 6-2 win over Denis Shapovalov.

Rafa Nadal returned from an injury layoff to beat Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1 7-6(4) and reach the last-16.

In the women’s draw, American Jessica Pegula defeated Bianca Andreescu 7-5 6-1. Ons Jabeur beat former world No. 1 Simona Halep 6-3 6-2. — Agencies