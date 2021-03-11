Rafa tastes defeat on return

Cincinnati, August 18

Rafa Nadal lost 7-6(9) 4-6 6-3 to Borna Coric at the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday in the Spaniard’s first match since pulling out of the Wimbledon semifinals due to injury, dealing a big blow to his preparations for the US Open. The 22-time Grand Slam winner had been hoping to get as many matches under his belt as possible after returning from an abdominal injury but losing to the Croat means he heads to Flushing Meadows well short of competitive action.

Taylor Fritz blasted his way to a 6-3 6-2 win over Australian Nick Kyrgios while Cameron Norrie fought back to beat former world No. 1 Andy Murray 3-6 6-3 6-4 in an all-British clash.

Emma Raducanu beat Victoria Azarenka 6-0 6-2. USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Ruthless Raducanu

Emma Raducanu stormed into the third round with a 6-0 6-2 thrashing of Victoria Azarenka on Wednesday, signalling she will be well prepared for her US Open title defence. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek beat former US Open winner Sloane Stephens 6-4 7-5. — Reuters