Rafa tired & tested, Swiatek can’t stop winning

Madrid, April 29

Rafael Nadal’s body withstood its toughest test yet at the Madrid Open as he needed three sets and more than three hours to get past 91st-ranked Pedro Cachin today.

Iga Swiatek notched a straight-set win. Reuters

Nadal didn’t show any signs of physical limitations as he won 6-1 6-7(5) 6-3 to make it to the Round of 16 at the claycourt tournament where he is the record five-time champion. He will next face 31st-ranked Jiri Lehecka.

“I took more risks in the third set, but it’s hard after so many months without competing,” Nadal said. “I hadn’t played a match like this in a long time. Let’s see how it goes tomorrow. I don’t know how I’m going to wake up. But I’m happy for having won three matches in a row.”

Nadal again looked comfortable early on against Cachin. The Argentine fought back in the second set but was broken twice while serving for the set. Cachin eventually prevailed in the tiebreaker. Nadal didn’t look as loose in the final set, but did look tired. He wasn’t as consistent with his shots but picked up three breaks to seal the victory to the delight of the local crowd.

Earlier, Daniil Medvedev came from behind to defeat Sebastian Korda 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek remained on track for a first Madrid title by dispatching Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1 6-0.

Swiatek dropped just five points in the second set en route the quarterfinals of the only major European clay tournament the Pole has yet to win. She will next face 11th-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia, who defeated fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-4 6-4.

Eighth-seeded Ons Jabeur beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-0 6-4 while Mirra Andreeva celebrated her 17th birthday with a 7-6(2) 6-4 win over 12th-seeded Jasmine Paolini. — AP

