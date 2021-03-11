Rafael Nadal gives edge to Alcaraz in Madrid Open showdown

Nadal and Alcaraz have three titles each this season, the most along with Andrey Rublev

Rafael Nadal gives edge to Alcaraz in Madrid Open showdown

Spains Rafael Nadal celebrates a point against David Goffin of Belgium during their match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid. AP

Madrid, May 6

Rafael Nadal is downplaying his chances in his much anticipated Madrid Open quarterfinal against Carlos Alcaraz — the youngster touted in Spain as his successor.

The 35-year-old Nadal and the 19-year-old Alcaraz will meet Friday in a clash of generations that Spanish fans had been craving to see up close.

Nadal has won both matches he played against Alcaraz but said the youngster is in better form entering Friday’s encounter in what should be a sold-out “Caja Mágica” center court.

“I think that today, he is better than me and he has a good dynamic, a good momentum,” Nadal said. “I think I am a very realistic person, and that doesn’t take me to not believe that I can win or that I can do it, but today I think that Alcaraz is in a better physical state of mind, is more fit. I came here without playing. He’s younger, so he has that extra energy.” Nadal is returning from a six-week injury layoff and couldn’t prepare properly for the tournament in Madrid. He saved four match points in his three-set win over David Goffin in the third round on Thursday.

“I’m clear who, from the beginning, has some kind of advantage in tomorrow’s match,” Nadal said. “But in that regard, I will try to do as much as possible to be competitive.” The ninth-ranked Alcaraz marked his 19th birthday by defeating Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3 on Thursday.

Alcaraz couldn’t disagree more about who will be the favorite on Friday.

“He’s one of the best players of the world, and I would say the best player in the world on clay,” Alcaraz said.

“Even though he says that I’m the favorite, that he’s not fit enough, that he comes from an injury, you always have to think of Rafa as the favorite because he has already won here five times and all of the things he has achieved on clay.

“At the end of the day, I’m the new boy, the newcomer, the one that should not have any pressure when playing against one of the best players of history,” he said.

Nadal and Alcaraz have three titles each this season, the most along with Andrey Rublev.

Nadal said he is more worried about preparing for the upcoming French Open than about beating Alcaraz.

“For him, yes, the momentum of keep on winning, but for me, at the end of the day, is who is going to be better in three weeks’ time,” the 21-time Grand Slam champion said. “That’s my goal.” Nadal said he doesn’t see a rivalry with Alcaraz because of the age difference.

“If I had eight or 10 years less, perhaps if Carlos had reached 10 years ago this moment, we could be talking about a new potential rivalry,” Nadal said.

“I don’t have this kind of rivalries at this stage. My opponents are (Novak) Djokovic, (Roger) Federer, (Andy) Murray in his day. This has been my career and my rivalries.”      Djokovic said in Madrid this week that his son has already replaced Nadal with Alcaraz as his idol.

“Alcaraz is his favorite player now,” said the top-ranked Serb, who could face either Spaniard in the semifinals if he advances.

Nadal said Alcaraz has already shown he has the capability to keep playing at a high level for a long time.

“As a supporter of tennis and sportsperson, I think it’s great to have a player like Carlos that has been able to reach this level and this strength,” Nadal said.

“I think he’s a player that’s going to give us a lot of good moments in the next, I don’t know, 10, 12 years, 14.” Nadal defeated Alcaraz on his 18th birthday in the round of 16 in Madrid last year. He also beat him in the Indian Wells semifinals earlier this year.

The young Spaniard said ahead of this week’s tournament that last year he was only trying to compete with the best, while now he feels he can be considered one of the best.

With his win in Barcelona last month, he became the youngest player in the top 10 since Nadal made it in 2005.

“I think that I am building my path. I feel very happy about the way that the people are cheering me up, the way they are supporting me,” Alcaraz said.

“I think that little by little, people are supporting me and loving me a little bit more, but Rafa has been many years with us. Many more people know him.” AP

 

#carlos alcaraz #rafael nadal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police

2
Himachal

15 years after nod, tenders floated for Chandigarh-Baddi rail line

3
Nation

Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India's position on Ukraine

4
Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann, Khattar receive Vice President Naidu at Chandigarh airport

5
Delhi

Tajinder Bagga arrest: BJP's Yuva Morcha to hold protests in all districts of Punjab

6
J & K

Major falls off cliff while patrolling in Kashmir’s Uri, dies

7
Haryana

50% decline in wheat procurement, Haryana Govt says farmers holding on to stock

8
Chandigarh

Vivek Lal appointed director of PGI Chandigarh

9
Delhi

HC turns down plea to keep BJP leader Bagga in Haryana, next hearing on Saturday

10
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married
Trending

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married

IPL 2022: Girl proposes to boyfriend during RCB v CSK match, Wasim Jaffer gives it new twist
Sports

IPL 2022: Girl proposes to boyfriend during RCB v CSK match, Wasim Jaffer gives it new twist

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot
Sports

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds
Punjab

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Top News

Delhi Police registers kidnapping case after Punjab cops arrest BJP's Tajinder Bagga

3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police

The BJP accused Punjab Police of 'abducting' its leader, who...

Tajinder Bagga arrest case LIVE updates: High Court hearing Punjab government’s plea against Haryana police

HC turns down plea to keep BJP leader Bagga in Haryana, next hearing on Saturday

Bagga’s counsel Chetan Mittal raised a question on his arres...

No vendetta, Bagga arrested for stoking communal tension, inciting violence in Punjab, claims AAP

AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga

Claim he had a history of stoking passion on communal lines ...

'Kindly don't patronise us, we know what to do': Amb Tirumurti responds to Dutch envoy's tweet on India's abstention in UNGA on Ukraine

Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India's position on Ukraine

India has so far abstained eight times at various UN forums ...

Centre versus Delhi Govt: SC refers issue of control over bureaucracy in national capital to Constitution Bench

Centre versus Delhi govt: SC refers issue of control over bureaucracy in national capital to Constitution Bench

Cities

View All

No let-up: 793 fire spots reported so far in Amritsar district

No let-up in stubble burning: 793 fire spots reported so far in Amritsar district

Tilling land for six decades, Amritsar farmers fear eviction

Bus caught in stubble blaze in Batala was 15 years old

Amritsar: Women in large number join farmers' protest

At 90,389 MT, private purchase up 90 times in Amritsar mandis

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

Rs 7K cr loss feared due to low wheat arrival in Punjab

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Vivek Lal is PGI Chandigarh new director

Vivek Lal appointed director of PGI Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann, Khattar receive Vice President Naidu at Chandigarh airport

Beware! Snatchers on the prowl in Chandigarh

Covid: Surge in Delhi, but Chandigarh bucks trend

Chandigarh sees 16 fresh cases of Covid

Delhi Police registers kidnapping case after Punjab cops arrest BJP's Tajinder Bagga

3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police

HC turns down plea to keep BJP leader Bagga in Haryana, next hearing on Saturday

SC Collegium recommends 15 names for appointment as Judges in High Courts

Do convicts of criminal contempt of court have the right to appeal? Justice UU Lalit offers to recuse

Gurugram heist: Noted gangster Vikas Lagarpuria caught by Interpol in Dubai

Speeding truck mows down 30-yr-old woman

Speeding truck mows down 30-yr-old woman in Jalandhar

Patwaris, Kanungos go on strike, Jalandhar residents suffer

Long power cuts, poor water supply make Jalandhar residents' life hell

Power cuts: BJP protests outside Jalandhar DC office

Compensation sought for kin of farmers who died during protest

No let-up in stubble burning in Ludhiana district

No let-up in stubble burning in Ludhiana district

Couple's murder in Ludhiana: Heard shrieks on phone, says daughter

Boy assaults girl, her friend outside amusement park in Ludhiana

Man booked for killing 2-month-old son in Ludhiana

4 rape 16-yr-old girl in Ludhiana, booked

‘Sanaur to become industrial hub soon’

Sanaur to become industrial hub soon: MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra

Patiala's RGNUL reports 61 new cases, tally reaches 122

Patiala: National Lok Adalat on May 14

Govt takes control of 7.5 acres in Sanaur

Fatehgarh Sahib: BJP activists protest against poor law and order in Punjab