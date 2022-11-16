 Rafael Nadal out of ATP Finals after loss; Casper Ruud through to semis : The Tribune India

Rafael Nadal out of ATP Finals after loss; Casper Ruud through to semis

36-year-old Nadal has now lost four straight matches for only the second time in his career

Rafael Nadal out of ATP Finals after loss; Casper Ruud through to semis

Rafael Nadal. Pool via Reuters/File



AP

Turin, November 16

Rafael Nadal’s error-strewn performance saw him eliminated from the ATP Finals, missing out once again on adding one of the few major trophies still missing from his glittering list of titles.

The top-seeded Nadal lost 6-3 6-4 to tournament debutant Felix Auger-Aliassime to leave him with two straight group-stage defeats in Turin on Tuesday. That result coupled with a victory for third-seeded Casper Ruud over Taylor Fritz in the later match meant a swift exit for Nadal.

Ruud became the first player to book a spot in the semifinals.

It also meant that Carlos Alcaraz is guaranteed to end the year ranked No. 1 and the Spanish player will travel to Turin to attend a special ceremony on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Nadal has now lost four straight matches for only the second time in his career, following defeats at the U.S. Open and Paris. After starting the season by winning the Australian Open and French Open to take his tally of Grand Slam titles to a record 22, Nadal has played just eight singles matches since having to withdraw from the Wimbledon semifinals with an injury.

“Couple of positive things. I was able to play two tournaments in the past three weeks. That’s the positive thing, something that I was not able to do for a while,” Nadal said.

“I don’t think I forgot how to play tennis, how to be strong enough mentally. I just need to recover all these positive feelings and all this confidence and all this strong mentality that I need to be at the level that I want to be.

“I don’t know if I going to reach that level again. But what I don’t have any doubt is that I (am) going to die for it.”           

Nadal was beaten by eighth-seeded Fritz of the United States in their opening match on Sunday.

The fifth-seeded Auger-Aliassime also lost his opener, to Ruud, and so Tuesday’s match was crucial to both players’ hopes of staying in the tournament.

The turning point came in the eighth game. Nadal was 40-0 up on his serve but two double-faults and a string of errors handed Auger-Aliassime the first break of the match.

Nadal had already wasted four break points, including two in the first game.

Auger-Aliassime served out for the set and went on to break Nadal’s serve again in the third game of the second set. The Canadian sealed the match at his first opportunity when Nadal hit a return into the net.

“I wasn’t sure If I would be here one day or if I could only dream of it,” said Auger-Aliassime of his first victory over Nadal in three attempts.

“The age difference is huge, and it proves what a champion he is and what an example because he is still here at 36, battling against guys in their young 20s. He is a great champion and has a great attitude.”            

Nadal has never won the ATP Finals title in 10 attempts. He finished runner-up in 2010 and 2013.

Nadal needed Fritz to beat Ruud in two sets to have any chance of reaching the semifinals and that hope was dashed when the Norwegian won 6-3 4-6 7-6 (6).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds

2
Himachal

30-year-old US citizen found dead in Dharamsala’s forest area, was missing since Nov 8

3
Delhi

Delhi murder: Accused Aaftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

4
Chandigarh

Zirakpur underpass: After two missed deadlines, PWD eyes November-end opening

5
Diaspora

'Huge difference' between pre- and post- 2014 India is that of speed and scale: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in Indonesia

6
Patiala

Patiala: JE caught red-handed accepting Rs 50,000 as bribe

7
Brand Connect

Tru Bio Keto Gummies - Slim Candy Keto Gummies EXPOSED Side Effects PRICE & Is It Worth Buying?

8
Nation

All-weather Manali-Ladakh road by 2026

9
Trending

Woman pays whopping Rs 60 lakh to astrologer for getting ‘full control’ over husband through 'black magic'

10
Nation

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

Don't Miss

View All
Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces
Nation

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant
Punjab

Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds
Delhi

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds

Watch: Indian Army personnel dance to ‘Kala Chashma’ in snow-clad mountains
Trending

Watch: Indian Army personnel dance to ‘Kala Chashma’ in snow-clad mountains

Woman pays whopping Rs 60 lakh to astrologer for getting ‘full control’ over husband through 'black magic'
Trending

Woman pays whopping Rs 60 lakh to astrologer for getting ‘full control’ over husband through 'black magic'

Top News

Indonesia hands over G20 presidency to India as Bali Summit ends

India's G20 Presidency to be decisive, action-oriented, says PM Modi

India symbolically accepts G20 Presidency for a year

Supreme Court holds Kathua gangrape accused as adult; not to be tried as juvenile

Supreme Court holds Kathua gangrape accused as adult; not to be tried as juvenile

Says the accused was not a juvenile and now can be tried afr...

Rishi Sunak grants 3,000 UK visas for Indians annually; 18-30 years old to benefit

UK clears 3,000 visas for Indians hours after Rishi Sunak meets PM Modi; 18- to 30-year-olds to benefit

The money transaction from Shraddha's bank account app to Aaftab's account led police to catch him

The money transaction from Shraddha's bank account app to Aaftab's account led police to catch him

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces


Cities

View All

470-gm heroin seized, 12 arrested in cordon, search operation in Amritsar district

470-gm heroin seized, 12 arrested in cordon, search operation in Amritsar district

Drug hotspots: Addiction rampant in Amritsar district, locals flag easy availability

Firing in resort: Liquor contractor’s son among 3 nominated in case

Sudhir Suri murder case: Prime suspect Sandeep Singh's police remand extended

Nihangs lay siege to Gurdaspur SSP office, ask police to file FIR against expelled Shiv Sena leader Harvinder Soni

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

Zirakpur Underpass: After two missed deadlines, PWD eyes November-end opening

Zirakpur underpass: After two missed deadlines, PWD eyes November-end opening

Chandigarh halts manual movement of files

On five-day visit, French experts meet Chandigarh officials

Panchkula bars, eateries to shut by 12 am

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

The money transaction from Shraddha's bank account app to Aaftab's account led police to catch him

The money transaction from Shraddha's bank account app to Aaftab's account led police to catch him

Delhi's air quality poor, likely to improve

AAP MLA’s brother-in-law held over bribe for poll ticket

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

Shraddha Walkar's friend says Aaftab Poonawala may have been forcing her to convert

Health services paralysed in Hoshiarpur as docs protest

Health services paralysed in Hoshiarpur as doctors protest

Special search ops across Jalandhar district; 700-ltr laahan, 280 intoxicating pills seized

Sent on fake visa, Talwara youth in Indonesian jail for 10 months

4 poachers held for hunting wild boar

Dengue cases on the rise, so is indifference towards cleanliness

Major fire at 3 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

Major fire at 3 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

New company holds first meeting for 24x7 canal water supply project

Residents vent ire against cops for ‘defaming’ Ghora Colony

Let's work together to end drug menace: DGP

4 minor children involved in begging rescued, rehabilitated

All rural blocks without gynaecologist in Patiala

All rural blocks without gynaecologist in Patiala

Patiala Mayor, councillors threaten protest over pending projects

4 more quit posts over Prof's reinstatement at Punjabi University

Larvae found at govt office in Patiala, challan issued

Patiala: 5 arrested in Naib Tehsildar exam 'scam'