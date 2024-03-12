Rahane, Musheer put Mumbai in command

PTI

Mumbai, March 11

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane bucked the trend of poor scores with a timely unbeaten 58 as Mumbai took a 260-run lead against Vidarbha at close on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy final here today.

Three days are left. We have not thought about anything else other than batting. Yes, we have got a healthy lead but we will look to build on it and see how we can improve and take the game away from them as much as possible. — Shams Mulani, Mumbai Spinner

While young Musheer Khan reined in his aggression to make a gritty 51 not out, Rahane negotiated the Vidarbha bowling attack with utmost patience and precision to put Mumbai, who are aiming for a record-extending 42nd Ranji title, in pole position. At stumps, the hosts were 141/2 in their second innings.

Having being shot out for a meagre 224 in the first innings on the first day, Mumbai came roaring back in the first session to take a 119-run lead as Vidarbha, resuming at 31/3, were dismissed for 105 in the first innings.

Rahane and Musheer came together after Mumbai lost openers Prithvi Shaw (11) and Bhupen Lalwani (18) early in their second dig, with the game delicately placed shortly after lunch. Shaw was cleaned up when Yash Thakur got one to nip back as the ball sneaked between the India player’s bat and pads. Lalwani was caught at midwicket off Harsh Dubey (1/46).

Old warhorse Rahane and Musheer were clinical as they frustrated the opposition for more than three hours to ensure the game tilted heavily in their favour when stumps were drawn.

Rahane, who has averaged just 12 runs this season, began cautiously but grew in confidence to bring up only his second fifty of the tournament, reaching 58 not out off 109 balls with the help of four boundaries and a six.

At the other end, Musheer kept committing himself on the front foot, meeting most of the deliveries with a dead bat to consume 134 balls for his unbeaten 51 with three fours. The two right-handers took their time to build the unbeaten third-wicket stand of 107 runs from 232 balls.

Earlier, Vidarbha showed no conviction or game plan as they were skittled out in their first essay. Dhawal Kulkarni added one more wicket to his tally to return figures of 3/15, while spinners Shams Mulani (3/32) and Tanush Kotian (3/7) ruled the roost in the first session.

Brief scores: Mumbai: 224 & 141/2 (Rahane 58*, Khan 51*; Thakur 1/25); Vidarbha: 105 (Rathod 27; Kulkarni 3/15, Mulani 3/32, Kotian 3/7).

