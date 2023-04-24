Rahane’s blitz takes CSK to win vs KKR

PTI

Kolkata, April 23

Ajinkya Rahane smashed a cracking 29-ball 71 as Chennai Super Kings notched an away win by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs in the IPL here today.

A transformed Rahane took Eden Gardens by storm with his sensational stroke-play which was equally complemented by Shivam Dube (50 off 21 balls) and an ever-consistent Devon Conway (56 off 40 balls) with Chennai scoring an imposing 235/4 in 20 overs.

With Jason Roy pulling a hamstring while fielding, the chase was out of question and Dhoni’s young pace troika of Akash Singh (1/29), Matheesha Pathirana (1/27) and Tushar Deshpande (2/43) along with seasoned spinners Moeen Ali (1/20), Maheesh Theekshana (2/32) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/34) restricted Kolkata to 186/8 in 20 overs.

Roy (61 off 26 balls) coming in at No. 5 due to hamstring niggle did try his bit with a 19-ball half-century but 236 was always going to be a big ask of them.

The win took Chennai to top of the table with 10 points from seven games while Kolkata are now placed eighth in the standings after their fifth defeat.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 235/4 in 20 overs (Rahane 71*, Conway 56, Dube 50; Suyash 1/29); Kolkata Knight Riders: 186/8 in 20 overs (Roy 61, Rinku 53*; Theekshana 2/32).