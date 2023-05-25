Rahul Dravid interacts with women’s team

Bengaluru

Hours before leaving the Indian shores for the World Test Championship final, men’s team head coach Rahul Dravid spent some quality time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and gave a pep talk to women cricketers ahead of their Bangladesh tour.

New Delhi

DCW notice to Delhi Police over trolling of Gill’s sister

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking the registration of FIR against those who trolled, abused and threatened to rape and assault cricketer Shubman Gill’s sister, officials said today. Taking to Twitter, DCW chief Swati Maliwal shared the notice and asked police to submit a detailed action taken report by May 26.

Barcelona

Defender Jordi Alba to leave Barcelona after 11 years

Defender Jordi Alba will leave Barcelona at the end of the season after 11 years with the Catalan outfit, the LaLiga club said today. “Reality surpassed the dream. My main wish was always to be a player of FC Barcelona,” Jordi Alba said in a video on social media.

Mumbai

TPL: Leander Paes acquires stake in Bengal franchise

Leander Paes has acquired a stake in the Bengal franchise ahead of the fifth edition of the Tennis Premier League, which will be played in Pune later this year and will feature eight teams in total. Paes has joined hands with the Wardwizard Group. The tournament is expected to be held in December this year.

Eindhoven (Netherlands)

PSV’s Van Nistelrooy resigns with 1 match left to play

PSV Eindhoven coach Ruud van Nistelrooy resigned with only one match left to play this season because he did not feel enough support within the team, the Dutch club today. The former Manchester United striker had been in charge only one year. — Agencies